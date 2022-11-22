UB's concussion research duo gets $4.8 million for military study

Experts to bring 'Buffalo protocol' to military

It was 2019 when the University at Buffalo's internationally known concussion research duo grabbed the attention of military medical personnel at a meeting in Washington, D.C.

There, Drs. John Leddy and Barry Willer presented their work, showcasing how personalized aerobic exercise soon after a concussion improves recovery.

"They said, 'Would you guys consider trying this in the military?' " recalled Leddy, director of the UB Concussion Management Clinic and a clinical professor of orthopedics at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

That conversation led to a small and successful pilot study at Fort Bragg, N.C., funded over the past two years by the Department of Defense to the tune of $200,000.

And that has now led to the big award, announced Nov. 17: A team led by Leddy and Willer received $4.8 million from the Department of Defense to conduct a clinical trial to evaluate whether incorporating elements of their concussion protocol could bolster outcomes for active military members.

For Leddy and Willer, who is the research director of the UB Concussion Management Clinic, it's the next step in their long journey.

Partnership starts

Back in the late 1990s, Willer was asked by Hockey Canada to chair a committee and develop a return-to-play protocol for players who sustained concussions.

To help with the task, Willer, a psychiatry professor in the Jacobs School, needed somebody with direct clinical experience.

So he walked down the hall at UB.

"He came down to sports medicine and said, 'Is anybody interested in studying concussions with me?' " recalled Leddy, who quickly volunteered.

The reason Leddy raised his hand: He was seeing a lot of concussed athletes as the physician on the sidelines during UB wrestling matches, football and soccer games. And the predominant way to treat a concussion back then: wait until symptoms go away and avoid any exercise.

"But I realized pretty soon that a third of the people who were doing that weren't getting any better, and they were continuing to be symptomatic for weeks and months," Leddy said.

Leddy and Willer were off and running, a clinician and researcher in search of a better way to treat concussions.

'Buffalo Protocol'

They developed what's become known as the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test, using the treadmill to determine how much exercise a patient can sustain without exacerbating concussion symptoms.

And what the duo consistently found was that an individualized program of progressive "sub-symptom threshold exercise" – defined as physical activity that doesn't worsen symptoms – prescribed within the first week or two after a concussion can expedite full recovery. And, Leddy noted, each person's level of exercise tolerance is unique to them.

"We call it exercise as medicine because we use the heart rate as a dose," Leddy said. "If they follow the dose, guess what, they get better. They do too little, they probably won't. They do too much, they get side effects."

And when he travels the world, Willer said he hears the methods referred to in a very specific way.

"And it's called the Buffalo Protocol – that's kind of cool," he said. "And the concussion treadmill test that we developed, it's called the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test."

'Why does it work'

Now the task is taking the protocol to the military.

Since military members don't always have access to a treadmill, UB researchers during the pilot study developed a march-in-place test, which found that symptom exacerbation occurred at exactly the same heart rate as it did on the treadmill, Willer noted.

The clinical trial, which researchers hope to start in the spring, will recruit a total of 160 service members from two North Carolina camps – the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and the U.S. Army's Fort Bragg – who have had a concussion. Half of the participants will get care from the military's return-to-activity protocol and the other half will receive that care, plus the modified Buffalo concussion protocol.

In addition to helping military members recover quicker from concussions, Leddy and Willer also are still trying to answer the question of why exercise works in treating concussions. They think part of the reason is exercise helps restore the imbalance that occurs in the autonomic nervous system after a concussion, but could there be more to it?

"Clearly, it works," Leddy said. "The question is, 'Why does it work?' Is it one thing more than another? Is it a combination of things?"

It's a four-year study. Stay tuned.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Thousands of local Teamsters retirees will have their pension benefits restored, and will be compensated for past payment reductions, with help from the federal government.

New York handed out the first licenses to open stores for legal cannabis sales – but none in Western New York.

Parking lot entrepreneurs in Orchard Park didn't cash in with the Bills in Detroit on Sunday.

M&T Bank is kicking of its annual Gift of Warmth campaign.

KeyCorp's longtime chief financial officer is retiring next year.

Oishei Children's Hospital's new president is the first physician to lead the facility.

The growing acceptance of remote work is making it easier for companies to weather big winter storms.

A massive warehouse on the site Amazon once targeted in Grand Island is coming up for municipal approval.

The dismissal of a lawsuit that aimed to reverse the sale of land for a solar farm at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park was upheld by an appeals court.

About 500 Moog Inc. employees had a hand in the successful launch of the Artemis rocket.

Thermo Fisher is cutting jobs on Grand Island, but it's not saying how many.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. 10 ways Christmas shopping will be different this year: Despite all of retailers' worries through times of recession, pandemic and inflation, consumers have kept spending. But this year plenty will be different.

2. When Covid hit, it shut down professional sports. It also essentially shut down Delaware North's sports concessions business: No fans meant no one to buy hot dogs and beer. Now, fans are back, and Delaware North's Sportservice business is back, too.

3. 'We've had high caseloads nonstop': There is a critical need for mental health and addiction workers in Western New York, as told by two longtime employees in Warsaw.

4. Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: One of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, according to CEO and co-founder Sam Eder: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products.

5. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.