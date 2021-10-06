UBMD Orthopaedics expands with downtown Buffalo physical therapy space

UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has opened a physical therapy space in downtown Buffalo, the growing group's 12th location in Western New York.

The facility opened in September at the LECOM Harborcenter in a first-floor space at the corner of Main and Perry streets, the group announced Tuesday. There, UBMDOSM offers specialized care of non-operative and post-operative orthopedic conditions, acute sports injury management, patient education and home programming.

The location is adjacent to Impact Sports Performance, which UBMDOSM acquired almost exactly two years ago.

"This addition makes it easy for athletes to not only train at Impact, but seek physical therapy for various injuries all in the same location," said Allison Camp, marketing specialist at UBMDOSM.

Brian DeLuca, the director of physical therapy at the BrookBridge location in Orchard Park and also director of Impact Sports Performance, will lead the new Harborcenter physical therapy space.

The facility has a recovery room, Normatec recovery system, Game Ready and Hyperice products. It also offers sports massage, therapeutic stretching and sports nutrition services.

The location has reserved parking for patients in the attached garage, which has its entrance at 100 Washington St. To book an appointment, call 204-3200.

