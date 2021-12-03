UBMD, Ciminelli seek Amherst IDA tax breaks for medical complex

That report concluded that it would "introduce leading edge medical technology to the region and will offer advanced research and educational programs."

The ambulatory surgery center will perform robotic hip and knee replacements, vascular procedures and complex abdominal surgeries that "are not provided by competitors," the report said.

The project will also include a "world-class" concussion practice offering treatment and training, as well as a unique Pediatric Sports Medicine practice, and the General Physician group has specialists in 17 fields.

The developers asserted that the proposed project should be eligible for tax breaks because it would "attract and retain higher paying employment and promote desired forms and locations of development and redevelopment." And they said it encourages collaboration among medical practices, the Northtown Center and the University at Buffalo.

The site would also include 816 parking spaces – 389 around the building and 427 in a surface lot to the south – plus new roads and related public infrastructure that would be dedicated to the town.