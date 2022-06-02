UB-Zimbabwe partnership elevates pharmacology, biomedicine in Africa

The medical research partnership between the University at Buffalo and the University of Zimbabwe started in 1998 as a research project to study how HIV medicines developed in the U.S. and Europe could be used to fight the raging AIDS epidemic in Africa.

Today, 24 years and several federal grants later, the partnership is helping the University of Zimbabwe build the Health Galaxy Park, a “twin” of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus that will be a biomedical research and health care hub for Southeast Africa, said Gene Morse, a UB professor of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences and director of UB’s Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences.

Morse founded the partnership with his then-doctoral student Chiedza Maponga, now director of the UZ Center of Excellence in Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences. At the time, HIV drugs were becoming widely used to extend the lives of HIV patients in the U.S. and Europe but were still new and unstudied in Africa and other low- to middle-income nations, Morse said.

“In Zimbabwe there are other co-existing illnesses like malaria, hepatitis and TB, as well as health inequities and a lot of stigma,” he said. “There are also a lot of adolescents with HIV there, some of whom may not live at home, so they may have social and mental health problems on top of HIV.”

Morse and Maponga developed a UB program that trained four postgraduate clinical pharmacology students from UZ in Buffalo each year through an exchange program run by the two universities. In 2002, they received NIH grants from the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases' AIDS Clinical Trials Group, the National Institute for Drug Abuse and the University of California, Berkeley.

The program allowed UZ to expand its pharmacy school to elevate HIV pharmacology research on the ground where its doctors, pharmacists and other health care providers were reaching out to HIV patients while studying the new antiviral drugs. Zimbabwe’s health care system collapsed during its 2008 economic crisis, making the UZ program even more essential for treating patients and saving lives.

In 2009, the UB-UZ partnership received its first grant from NIH’s Fogarty Center for global health research capacity building, putting it on the map of international health partnerships regarded as models for creating collaborative initiatives that promote health equity and “decolonization” in developing nations.

The Fogarty Center renewed its funding with $1.5 million in 2015 and just approved another $1.4 million for the partnership through 2027. Morse said the grants have allowed UB to provide faculty mentors in many other areas including oncology, mental health, Alzheimer’s disease, nanomedicine and antibody therapy.

“Our team science approach has resulted in attracting UZ faculty mentors and trainees from pharmacy, medicine, nursing, laboratory sciences, oncology, genetics, statistics, informatics, public health, social work and microbiology,” he said. “Our mission is to make them an independent research program that can become a hub for that region of the world.”

Zimbabwe’s future Health Galaxy Park will be a biomedical research center and health innovations hub that is attracting attention from some international biomedical companies, Morse said.

“Besides research labs, there’s a need for electronic medical records, libraries and training programs to help rebuild the health care system, the universities and the next generation of researchers,” Morse said. “Now that’s all part of the plan.”

Just as important, the partnership benefits both UZ and UB. The federal grants it has attracted count toward UB’s goals of increasing its research funding from about $450 million a year now to $1 billion by 2030 and becoming a Top 25 public research university.

“Global partnerships like this get our SUNY faculty involved in research and education programs they otherwise would not be involved with, sparking new grants and innovation so that everyone grows here,” Morse said.

What: A SUNY Buffalo State College researcher received a 2021 L’Oréal-UNESCO International Women in Science Award for breast cancer research. Sandra Musu Jusu, a faculty fellow in biology at Buffalo State, was among 20 young women researchers selected for the Women in Science Young Talents Award, which comes with an endowment to continue her research into targeted treatments for triple-negative breast cancer.

Tell me more: Jusu, a native of Sierra Leone, West Africa, chose to target triple-negative breast cancer – an aggressive form that tests negative for estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors and excess HER2 protein, making it more difficult to treat – in part because of its impact on African women. Women of color are three times more likely than Caucasian women to be diagnosed with this cancer.

Why it matters: Attracting young, talented researchers is a high priority for all colleges and universities and a big goal for SUNY schools. Jusu earned bachelor's and master's degrees in materials science and engineering in Nigeria and her PhD from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. In addition to her research, Jusu teaches Biology 100 and a new course she developed on biomaterials research at Buffalo State.

Former 43North company Rally, which specializes in bus ridesharing for events, will become publicly traded later this year after entering into a business combination agreement with Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Rally won $500,000 in the 2019 startup contest.

The University at Buffalo’s School of Management has named Ananth V. Iyer, Ph.D., as its new dean. The current senior associate dean at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management will succeed Paul Tesluk.

A large grocery store won't be coming to the proposed Elmwood Crossing after Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate eliminated it from their ambitious $150 million project to convert the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo into a mixed-use community.

Between the gas tax initiatives by both the county and state, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he expects gas prices in the county to go down by up to 30 cents a gallon.

The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School is one of the institutions that's been chosen to take part in a clinical trial of Paxlovid, a Covid-19 medicine being evaluated by Pfizer in children ages 12 to 17. Research has already shown it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in adults by 88% if given within five days of the onset of Covid symptoms.

The owners of the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence will save more than $2.4 million in property taxes over 10 years, after reaching an agreement to lower the property taxes on the struggling mall while they work to redevelop it into a mixed-use town center.

The concept of boat-sharing has taken hold in Buffalo with at least three businesses offering the service in this area. Members of these clubs don’t have to pay for the vessel and its maintenance or the cost of repairs, slip fees, insurance, cleaning, storage and winterization, and are provided with concierge service coming onto and off the boats. They are responsible for membership fees and the gas they use when boating.

The way World Central Kitchen mobilized in Buffalo to help feed a grieving neighborhood shows how the organization quickly taps a network of staff and volunteers to find people in a community who can help and puts them to work getting meals to people in need.

The former Fantasy Island, now Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World in Grand Island, opened over the Memorial Day weekend and will be open only on weekends through June 19. Daily operations are scheduled to begin June 24. Only the water rides will be available at the outset of the season opening.

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund will distribute $560,000 worth of grants, ranging in size from $5,000 to $20,000, to 70 Black-led organizations, as part of the fund's initial response to a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket that killed 10 people.

The real estate firm owned and led by Dr. Fadi Dagher and his son, Kevin, is proposing to create a major manufacturing or warehouse building on Rano Street, with potentially up to 250,000 square feet of space for lease.

Developer Anthony LoRusso is proposing to construct a three-story apartment building on Clayton Street, with 66 small housing units and on-site parking.

FeedMore WNY will scale back its outdoor food distributions it has been holding on East Ferry Street since May 18 after a mass shooting closed the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The distributions will be fewer after May 28 as FeedMore WNY directs resources back to the 11 food pantries it stocks within a mile radius of the Jefferson Tops.

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital is planning to spend nearly $6.7 million to open a high-risk maternity unit, which will include 12 newly constructed private inpatient rooms that would occupy about 11,000 square feet on the hospital's seventh floor.

Dozens of small retailers across Erie County have applied for funds from the county's $10 million Storefront Revitalization Initiative, an effort to help businesses spruce up their facades, in its first few weeks.

Cory Clark wants to open a microbrewery in Portville and County Line Recovery in Springville wants to construct a building for material recycling in Ashford. Both are seeking tax breaks from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.

1. Mixed-use development coming to Old First Ward: Developers Karl Frizlen and Michael Masters are in the midst of turning the former Barcalo Manufacturing plant into Barcalo Living & Commerce, a mixed-use community in the Old First Ward that dozens of tenants soon will call home.

2. Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue will reopen, but what that will look like is uncertain: As Tops officials plan for the reopening of its Jefferson Avenue store after a tragic mass shooting, when and how it will do so is still being considered as some community members want a new Tops store at a different location on Buffalo's East Side.

3. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

4. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

5. Mickey Rats gets one more summer, but Captain Kidd's gives way to townhomes: Ellicott Development Co. CEO William Paladino said the real estate company is trying to get Mickey Rats Beach Club open for business again by Memorial Day, for what may be its final summer.

