UB surgeon leads medical team providing combat care training in Ukraine

The group's teams are armed and able to defend themselves if fired upon. He did not describe what they've seen, but wrote, “I guess to quote the original Blade Runner movie, ‘I've seen things you people wouldn't believe ...’ ”

He expressed outrage at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody attacks on civilians.

“We are fortunate and blessed in ways that most people in the U.S. take for granted,” he said. “And when something like Ukraine happens where a country invades another for no reason other than the delusions of a megalomaniac like Putin and causes a humanitarian disaster, it is our responsibility as capable individuals and collectively as a group, to do something about it. It is quite literally taking a stand for freedom in the face of tyrannical oppression.”

Epstein, a Florida native, was on his way to start high school at the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy private school in New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2001, when his flight was rerouted due to the 9/11 attacks. Those events led him toward a career in national defense.