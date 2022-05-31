 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UB School of Management names new dean

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Ananth Iyer.jpg

Ananth V. Iyer

The University at Buffalo’s School of Management has named a new dean – Ananth V. Iyer, Ph.D., who's currently senior associate dean at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management.

Iyer, an expert in operations and supply chain management, will join UB effective Aug. 1. He succeeds former dean Paul Tesluk, who left that role in November to return to teaching in the school’s Department of Organizational and Human Resources.

“Dr. Iyer is an exceptional scholar and a highly respected academic leader who is uniquely suited to build upon the school’s strong research portfolio, prepare our students to address society’s grand challenges and elevate UB’s School of Management to new levels of excellence," said UB President Satish K. Tripathi.

UB Provost A. Scott Weber said Iyer emerged from a highly competitive pool of candidates after an extensive national search.

“Dr. Iyer stood out because of his innovative and ambitious vision for the school, as well as his substantial administrative experience, impressive research and consulting record and collaborative approach to leadership," Weber said.

People are also reading…

At Purdue, Iyer serves as the Susan Bulkeley Butler Chair in Operations Management and head of the management department. He is the director of the university’s Dauch Center for the Management of Manufacturing Enterprises and the Global Supply Chain Management Initiative.

He has written five books on operations and supply chain management. His research currently focuses on analysis of supply chains, including the impact of promotions on logistics systems in the grocery industry.

Prior to joining the faculty at Purdue in 1996, Iyer was a faculty member at the University of Chicago.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay, master’s in industrial engineering and operations research from Syracuse University and PhD in industrial and systems engineering from George Institute of Technology.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

As donations flow in after Tops shooting, the first grants are rolling out

As donations flow in after Tops shooting, the first grants are rolling out

The donations add up to $3 million worth of commitments aimed at helping the community recover from the racially motivated mass shooting at a Tops supermarket. Now the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund is preparing to put some of that money into the hands of recipients, with $560,000 worth of grants going to 70 Black-led organizations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Boat-sharing starts to make waves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News