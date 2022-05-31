UB School of Management names new dean

The University at Buffalo’s School of Management has named a new dean – Ananth V. Iyer, Ph.D., who's currently senior associate dean at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management.

Iyer, an expert in operations and supply chain management, will join UB effective Aug. 1. He succeeds former dean Paul Tesluk, who left that role in November to return to teaching in the school’s Department of Organizational and Human Resources.

“Dr. Iyer is an exceptional scholar and a highly respected academic leader who is uniquely suited to build upon the school’s strong research portfolio, prepare our students to address society’s grand challenges and elevate UB’s School of Management to new levels of excellence," said UB President Satish K. Tripathi.

UB Provost A. Scott Weber said Iyer emerged from a highly competitive pool of candidates after an extensive national search.

“Dr. Iyer stood out because of his innovative and ambitious vision for the school, as well as his substantial administrative experience, impressive research and consulting record and collaborative approach to leadership," Weber said.

At Purdue, Iyer serves as the Susan Bulkeley Butler Chair in Operations Management and head of the management department. He is the director of the university’s Dauch Center for the Management of Manufacturing Enterprises and the Global Supply Chain Management Initiative.

He has written five books on operations and supply chain management. His research currently focuses on analysis of supply chains, including the impact of promotions on logistics systems in the grocery industry.

Prior to joining the faculty at Purdue in 1996, Iyer was a faculty member at the University of Chicago.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay, master’s in industrial engineering and operations research from Syracuse University and PhD in industrial and systems engineering from George Institute of Technology.

