UB salutes Vaccine Hub leaders with executive award

The three co-leaders of the Western New York Vaccination Hub will share this year's Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year award.

The award, presented annually by the University at Buffalo School of Management, is going to Dr. Michael Cain, Thomas R. Quatroche Jr. and Mark Sullivan.

Cain is vice president for health sciences at UB and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Quatroche is president and CEO of Erie County Medical Center Corp. Sullivan is president and CEO of Catholic Health System.

The Vaccine Hub co-leaders were chosen for the award by a vote of past honorees and the management school alumni association’s board of directors.

The awards ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 9.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.