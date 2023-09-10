The University at Buffalo’s student newspaper, The Spectrum, put out its last print edition just before finals week in May – with no indication it would be the last.

But after closing for the summer as usual, the new editorial team decided this semester would start a new era for The Spectrum as a digital-only publication.

Managing editor Ryan Tantalo said both he and Editor-in-Chief Grant Ashley both pitched the switch to all digital when running for their editorial positions on The Spectrum staff.

“First and foremost, the cost of printing was a huge financial burden on the paper,” Tantalo said. “And we already knew that most of our readership was digital. When we delivered the papers every week, we would find hundreds, if not thousands, of old ones not picked up.”

Elazzazi said it cost $600 to $800 a week to print about 3,000 copies of The Spectrum for 15 weeks a semester, which was formerly funded by selling ads.

The first all-digital edition was emailed in its new newsletter format on Friday to the UB campus community and more than 500 people had subscribed to keep receiving it via email by Sunday, Tantalo said.