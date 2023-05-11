Resident doctors and fellows at University at Buffalo have voted to unionize, joining a nationwide movement to revamp the conditions, culture and compensation that physicians-in-training have long encountered.

Of those who cast ballots, 270 voted in favor of unionizing with the Union of American Physicians & Dentists, while 114 voted no. There were 46 challenged ballots – not enough to sway the outcome, according to a count of the ballots at the National Labor Relations Board office in Buffalo on Thursday afternoon.

“This is a banner day for the University at Buffalo house staff,” union President Dr. Stuart Bussey said in a statement. “By unionizing with UAPD they will finally be able to express the collective voice and power they have sorely lacked. This is a great thing for them, their patients and the communities that they serve.”

UB did not immediately provide a comment.

A total of 799 interns (first-year residents), resident doctors and fellows at UB were eligible to vote in the mail-in election, with ballots mailed out in mid-April and voting concluding Wednesday.

The residents and fellows are employed by University Medical Resident Services and staff hospitals across Western New York, including Buffalo General Medical Center; Oishei Children's Hospital; Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital; the Buffalo Veterans Administration Medical Center; Erie County Medical Center; Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Catholic Health's hospitals.

The unionization effort started more than a year ago, when residents and fellows received their contract and salaries for the then-upcoming academic year that began in July 2022.

The residents and fellows have pointed out they make less than colleagues in similar cost-of-living cities, such as Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

According to information on the UB Office of Graduate Medical Education's website, the annual salary for medical residents, as of Jan. 1, ranges from $57,492 for postgraduate year one to $65,067 for postgraduate year seven. And that salary doesn't change whether a resident works a 40-hour work week or up to the maximum 80 hours a week.

In New York, residents can work up to 80 hours per week. So while a postgraduate year one salary at UB of $57,492 would be more than $27 an hour based on a 40-hour work week, that essentially drops to $13.82 an hour if the resident works 80 hours in a week.

In past statements, UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences has noted the salaries posted online don't reflect the full picture. For example, UB fully pays health benefits for residents and fellows.

The Covid-19 pandemic – like it has for so many things – provided a spark for the union effort.

Amid the pandemic, residents and fellows worked the same long hours, but in worse conditions and with no hazard pay, several residents said.