UB ranked 25th most affordable university in the country

The University at Buffalo was recently named the 25th most affordable university in the U.S. by Credit Summit financial products website.

The platform’s examination of accommodation costs, college fees, loan availability and other factors such as average rent and food costs revealed that in order to come away with the least debt, students should perhaps look to the No. 1 most affordable school, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, for college.

Coming in second through fifth most affordable were: The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Harrisburg, Pa., Florida State University in Tallahassee and the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

UW-LaCrosse had the lowest total estimated monthly cost, $3,073 per month, including $1,514 a month in tuition.

UB, at 25th, had an estimated monthly cost of $4,551, including $2,398 in tuition a month. The tuition figure was based on what it would cost the average student from anywhere in the world. New York State students from households earning $125,000 or less are eligible for the Excelsior scholarship that allows them to attend SUNY schools tuition-free.

There are currently 2,832 four-year universities in the U.S., according to Research.com.

See Credit Summit’s list of the 25 most affordable universities here or visit mycreditsummit.com/most-affordable-universities-study.

UB offers STEM MBA

UB’s School of Management is offering the first STEM MBA in the SUNY system. STEM-designated degree programs fall under one or more approved categories from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

Occupations in STEM are projected to increase nearly 11% by 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – more than twice as fast as the overall market. They also pay substantially more.

While all graduates can benefit from the new STEM-designated MBA, international students on F-1 visas will have the added advantage of being eligible to work in the U.S. without an H1-B visa for up to 36 months after graduation – 24 months longer than the 12 months granted to non-STEM graduates. Find more info at management.buffalo.edu/degree-programs/master-of-business-mba.

Canisius adds sports career degrees

Canisius College’s Richard J. Wehle School of Business has added three programs to its academic offerings: a bachelor’s degree in sport management and new master’s programs in sport administration and sport product development.

The sports management program combines sports marketing, ethics, psychology and law with the business and economics know-how that professional sport agencies seek in job candidates. Students in the program will graduate with the education and real-world experience needed to work in intercollegiate athletics, amateur and professional sports, sports marketing and management, recreation and nonprofit community organizations.

It follows a trend among local private colleges to bolster their sports-related offerings. Niagara University also has added sports management programming to its hospitality school.

The master’s in sport administration is an online program that offers a flexible curriculum in sport industry trends, contemporary communication skills and technologies used in the field. It offers internships, travel abroad opportunities and industry events focused on business and leadership.

The master’s in sport product development is an online program emphasizing product and market strategies across six segments of the sporting goods industry: competitive team sports, extreme sports, fitness, individual sports, indoor games and outdoor recreation sports. Coursework also emphasizes the tactical process of creating sport products, such as innovation, design, development, merchandising, commercialization, cost and manufacturing.

For information, visit Canisius.edu.

Companies offer perk of higher ed to workers

Niagara County Community College has been selected to join Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon employees the ability to pursue certificates and associate degrees at NCCC. The Amazon Career Choice program covers tuition and select fees for all qualifying hourly employees accepted as students at NCCC.

“This partnership between Amazon and NCCC helps to remove one of the biggest barriers to continuing education – time and money,” said NCCC President William J. Murabito.

NCCC said three Amazon employees have enrolled so far.

The KFC Foundation is also offering KFC employees an opportunity to earn degrees online at Western Governors University, including 100% paid tuition, the foundation announced.

KFC restaurant employees can choose from more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and certification programs across business, information technology, education and health care. The KFC Foundation program is noncompetitive, meaning every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage.

Access to the opportunity is available starting day one on the job for restaurant employees. WGU also offers rolling start dates every month, so KFC restaurant employees have the flexibility to enroll at any time and begin online courses as soon as they’re ready.

New York has 157 KFC restaurants, 15 of them in Western New York.

