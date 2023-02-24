Jon Harris Reporter I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care. Follow Jon Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If not for a longtime program at the University at Buffalo's medical school, the late Dr. Jonathan Daniels – a beloved Buffalo pediatrician who died in a tragic fire in July – may have never become a doctor.

When his application to UB's medical school three decades ago was waitlisted, he found opportunity through a relatively new program at the time: a post-baccalaureate program, offered at UB in partnership with Associated Medical Schools of New York, that offered an intensive, individualized curriculum.

That program gave him a second chance at attending medical school.

He graduated in 1998 from the UB medical school, now called the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and went on to become a respected pediatrician and a tireless advocate for diversifying the physician workforce.

"New York State needs to invest more in programs like the AMSNY post-bac program and other programs that create a pipeline to medical school for more young African Americans, Latino and Latina students and others underrepresented in medicine," Daniels wrote in a 2019 op-ed in The Buffalo News.

That request, in a way, has been granted: The state in the fall announced that it was doubling its investment, via a commitment of more than $2.4 million, in diversity programs managed by the AMSNY to help traditionally underrepresented students become physicians.

While more than 30% of the state's population is Black or Hispanic, only 12% of its physicians represent those demographics, the state said.

In Buffalo, where Black people make up one-third of the population, Daniels was one of only two practicing Black pediatricians in the city.

Research has repeatedly shown that patients who see doctors from similar backgrounds have better health outcomes.

Dr. David A. Milling, who runs the post-baccalaureate program at the Jacobs School and serves as the school's executive director of the Office of Medical Education, said UB hopes to be able to use the additional state funding to expand the program and bring in more students. Right now, the program at UB enrolls between 20 and 28 students annually.

"I think this is a hugely important program for New York State," Milling said. "It's a hugely important program for Buffalo, because it's relatively clear that we do not have the numbers of physicians who are Black and brown in Buffalo to help to care for all Black and brown patients."

How the program works

Like Daniels three decades before them, the post-baccalaureate program at the Jacobs School gave Sydney Pigott, Sabrina Dunn and Kwaku Bonsu a second shot at medical school.

Pigott, a 26-year-old from Baldwin, in Long Island, got interested in medicine after a series of sports-related injuries in high school, finding that his familiarity and knowledge of the body and nutrition could chart a path toward medicine.

Dunn, a 25-year-old from Hillcrest, Rockland County, always vaguely knew she wanted to be a doctor. That desire intensified during her undergraduate years when she majored in nutritional sciences and minored in sociology, two fields that created a passion to learn more about health disparities.

And Bonsu, a 27-year-old who grew up in Ghana and moved to the Bronx at 12 years old, at a young age saw how doctors would take care of his grandmother when she fell ill. He could envision himself doing something similar one day to help others. A surgical procedure he underwent as a college freshman solidified that interest in medicine.

But all three struggled at times with grades early on in the undergraduate years – Pigott and Bonsu at UB, and Dunn at Cornell University. That made it difficult to get accepted into medical school, but they all were referred to the post-baccalaureate program at UB, which is geared toward students who possess the intellectual ability to succeed in medical school despite not meeting certain academic criteria.

For Dunn, in particular, her sister also went through the program and is now a practicing pediatrician in the Bronx.

"I knew the program would be fantastic because my sister told me how helpful it was for her medical education," she said.

Dunn, Pigott and Bonsu all successfully completed the program and are now second-year medical students at the Jacobs School.

In the post-baccalaureate program, Milling and his team are able to curate rigorous curriculums that help each individual student. The students attend the program tuition-free and receive a living stipend from AMSNY, so they can focus solely on their studies to increase their readiness for medical school.

The future

As they progress through medical school, Dunn, Pigott and Bonsu all said they hope to one day bring their skills to underserved communities.

"I feel that I can make an impact in those communities because growing up, you rarely see a doctor that looks like us," Pigott said. "It's kind of discouraging. It's like, 'Where are the doctors that look like me?' So I feel that I can make an impact in those communities and serve as a mentor or a figure that people can look up to and aspire to be a doctor, and show them that anybody can be a doctor."

Bonsu, too, is interested in helping underserved communities, but he also has an interest in global health.

"Coming from a country like Ghana, I know some of the health care needs they lack over there as well as neighboring countries in the area and in Africa as a whole," he said.

And Dunn, who hopes to stay on the East Coast and also give back to a community, aptly points out that the post-baccalaureate program at UB gave each of them the opportunity to chase their dreams.

It's programs like this that ensure talent doesn't slip through the cracks, she said.

"A program like this, when it comes to health and medicine, focuses on finding those students and giving them whatever resources that they lacked in undergrad or whatever other education that they have," Dunn said, "so that they can go on and become the provider that will reduce the health disparities that we see currently in New York and the whole country."