UB plan to create a destination James Joyce museum gets boost with federal grant

Even those who haven’t read James Joyce have heard of the famous Irish author.

His works include “Ulysses,” considered one of the greatest novels of the 20th century and among the most difficult to read.

And those who have studied his works are often surprised to learn that the world’s biggest collection of everything James Joyce isn’t in Dublin – it’s in Buffalo.

The University at Buffalo’s Joyce collection has more than 10,000 pages of original manuscripts, notes and letters, personal belongings such as his canes and glasses, and even his library of first-edition books signed by the likes of Hemingway, T.S. Eliot and William Carlos Williams.

Now, Joyce fans and scholars must make an appointment to see these literary treasures in the Special Collections library on the fourth floor of Capen Hall on UB’s North Campus. But UB is determined to create a museum to make the collection and the man accessible to visitors as a tourist destination.

That goal just got a boost from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which awarded UB a $100,000 challenge grant for the project. The grant requires UB to raise $300,000 for the design phase of the museum, which would occupy 4,500 square feet of historic Abbott Hall on UB’s South Campus.

The total cost is estimated at $10 million and includes permanent exhibit space for rotating displays, an endowment fund to preserve and add to the collection, programming funds and a James Joyce curator position, said James Maynard, curator of UB’s Poetry Collection.

This year, the 100th anniversary of “Ulysses,” is high time for sharing the collection and the capital campaign to give it the home it deserves, said Associate Curator Alison Fraser. She hosted three tours of items from the collection last week, and more are expected this summer.

As difficult as some find his prose, Joyce has a fanatical following like that of Tolkien, with Irish and literary institutions across the globe celebrating “Bloomsday” every June 16, the day the fictional Leopold Bloom spends traveling around 1904 Dublin in “Ulysses.”

Last Bloomsday, UB unveiled a 36-foot-tall mural of Joyce on the LoTempio Law Group building on Franklin Street as the first step toward making Buffalo an international destination for Joyce seekers.

“We want to go from being able to pull out some of our collection’s greatest hits to offering exhibitions that really tell stories about who Joyce was and the people who helped him get published,” Maynard said.

For the centennial, Fraser curated a UB exhibit on Sylvia Beach, the owner of a Paris book shop, Shakespeare & Co., who published “Ulysses” in 1922 because no established publisher would touch it uncensored. Beach saved correspondence, Joyce’s notes and other “Ulysses” items and chose UB to house them because of its Joyce collection.

Part of the collection not on public view includes objects that would interest almost anyone, Joyce fan or not. Among the “greatest hits” Maynard and Fraser pulled out for The Buffalo News:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• A 1929 first edition of Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms,” which was censored to replace “vulgar” words with dashes. Hemingway not only signed the book to Joyce, he went through it and penned in all the swear words.

• Order forms for “Ulysses” filled out by art collector Peggy Guggenheim and poets Yeats and William Carlos Williams.

• Original sketches by French painter Henri Matisse to illustrate a 1935 limited edition of “Ulysses.” Legend has it Matisse didn’t want to read the whole book, but knew it was based on Homer’s “Odyssey,” so he created scenes like “Blinding the Cyclops” instead of Dublin landmarks.

• A bronze casting of Joyce’s death mask, the plaster cast of his face made after his death in 1941 to preserve his features for his wife, Nora.

Fraser recently packed up 32 rare items from the collection to be featured in the “One Hundred Years of James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’" exhibit at New York City’s Morgan Library and Museum from June 3 through Oct. 2.

Maynard said scholars of Joyce come to UB to study his original notes and manuscripts, which he highlighted with colored pencils as he revised his work.

“For people who have spent their whole lives studying Joyce, when they see this, they are blown away,” he said.

“Other people say, ‘I’ve never read a word of Joyce and I probably never will, but I’m Irish and this is an important part of my heritage, so I want to see and learn about it,’ ” Fraser added.

When people hear of the collection, “the first question they have is how did it get to Western New York, and then they want to know, ‘Can I come see it?’ ” Maynard said.

It got here thanks to Oscar Silverman, a UB English professor who was in Paris in 1949 and saw an exhibit put on by friends of Joyce to help his family earn postwar income, Maynard said. Learning the family would auction the exhibit contents when it closed, Silverman returned to Buffalo and worked with UB Libraries Director Charles Abbott on a plan to acquire it.

UB’s winning bid of $10,000 purchased the entire collection, which it now considers priceless.

“We really do not emphasize the financial value of this collection,” Maynard said. “For us, the value is in the use that people make of it.”

Many more people will see it in a museum that puts it on the map, said Scott Hollander, UB associate librarian for administration and distinctive collections.

“The joke with our undergrads is if you can figure out how to get to Special Collections, you can graduate now,” Hollander said. “That’s the problem we’re trying to solve.”

The public can seek out UB’s exhibit, “That All Books Might Published Be: Sylvia Beach’s ‘Ulysses,’ ” at UB Special Collections, 420 Capen Hall, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the year. To arrange a tour of Joyce collection items, email lpo-poetry@buffalo.edu or call 716-645-2917 a few days in advance.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.