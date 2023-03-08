There has been a leadership shakeup atop one of the Buffalo Niagara region's leading providers of health care for infants, children and adolescents.

Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz has resigned from his roles as chair of the Department of Pediatrics in the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, as well as president and CEO of UBMD Pediatrics, Jacobs School Dean Dr. Allison Brashear announced Wednesday night.

In accordance with that move, Lipshultz is no longer pediatric chief-of-service at Buffalo's John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, which contracts with UBMD Pediatrics – one of 18 practice plans within UBMD Physicians' Group – for physicians at the hospital.

Dr. Anne Marie Reynolds has been appointed interim president and CEO of UBMD Pediatrics, interim chair of the Department of Pediatrics and interim chief of service for pediatrics at Kaleida Health, which counts Children's Hospital among its facilities.

Neither UB nor Kaleida commented on the reason behind the move. Lipshultz had held those positions in Buffalo since 2018. Before that, Lipshultz was the Ann Adams Endowed Chair of Pediatric Research at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Michigan.

"We thank Dr. Lipshultz for his years of service as chair of the Department of Pediatrics and the many contributions he has made to our community through his extensive and impactful research," Brashear said, noting Lipshultz is a leading expert in the field of pediatric cardio-oncology and is a longtime National Institutes of Health researcher.

"Dr. Lipshultz will continue to share his expertise and advance the field of cardio-oncology at the Jacobs School," she added.

While no longer in those leadership posts, UB confirmed Lipshultz is still a Jacobs School employee.

Brashear's statement came after Children's Hospital President Dr. Stephen Turkovich informed his staff via email Wednesday morning of the change in the pediatric chief-of-service position, a key role at Buffalo's safety-net children's hospital located on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

In UB's 2018 announcement about the hiring of Lipshultz, former Jacobs School Dean Dr. Michael E. Cain said that Lipshultz was expected to expand the department's translational and clinical research programs, enhance its graduate medical education programs and "develop and align a comprehensive clinical program on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and in the community."

In that same announcement, then-Kaleida President and CEO Jody L. Lomeo and then-Children's Hospital President Allegra C. Jaros mentioned Lipshultz's international reputation, preclinical and clinical experience and experience leading clinical trials as major attributes that would enhance the quality of care for patients at Kaleida's hospitals.

In their statements, both Brashear and Turkovich emphasized Reynolds' longtime experience.

Reynolds has been a member of UBMD Pediatrics and the Department of Pediatrics since 2004. She has been the division chief of neonatology for UBMD Pediatrics and the Jacobs School since 2017. Reynolds also completed her medical degree, residency, fellowship and master's of public health at UB.

"Dr. Reynolds will continue her clinical duties and roles while also ushering forward the missions of UBMD Pediatrics and the Department of Pediatrics as interim president and chair: providing the best care to patients, improving child health locally and beyond, teaching students, residents and fellows and leading excellence in research," Brashear said.

Turkovich noted that Reynolds has been an attending neonatologist and member of the Kaleida Health medical staff since 2004 and currently serves as a representative on the Medical Executive Committee.

"Dr. Reynolds is also actively involved in research and is the Co-Primary Investigator at our center for the NIH Eunice Kennedy Shriver NICHD Neonatal Research Network," he wrote. "Her research interests are focused on neonatal lung diseases."

Turkovich said Reynolds also is an active participant and subject matter expert with the state Department of Health Quality Initiatives to bolster neonatal intensive care unit outcomes.