UB lures new nursing school dean from Stony Brook

The University at Buffalo's School of Nursing has found its next leader from another flagship SUNY school about seven hours away.

Annette B. Wysocki, dean and professor at Stony Brook University's School of Nursing, has been appointed dean of UB's nursing school, it was announced Thursday.

Wysocki, chosen following what UB called a "highly competitive national search," will join UB in July. She succeeds Marsha Lewis, who announced in December she was retiring at the end of the academic year after 10 years as dean. Lewis will step down May 31; Allison Brashear, vice president for health sciences and dean of UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, will serve as officer in charge of the nursing school until Wysocki arrives.

"I am so delighted to join the team at the University at Buffalo as dean of the School of Nursing," Wysocki said in a statement. "UB has a laser-like focus on achieving national rankings across the academic units to move the entire organization forward to achieve even greater global prominence by engaging in cutting-edge research."

Wysocki joined Stony Brook in 2019, after she was associate dean for research and a professor in the College of Nursing at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. At UMass Amherst, UB said, Wysocki played a key role in establishing the UManage Center, a research center focused on developing technologies to manage symptoms of chronic illness, and she also worked with campus leaders to secure $95 million to establish the Institute for Applied Life Sciences.

