A new mobile health unit that will soon hit the streets of Buffalo and beyond received a big boost Wednesday.

The University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions landed $933,800 in federal funding for the mobile health clinic – money that was secured as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said Wednesday.

"Healthy lifestyles begin with access to health care," Higgins said in a statement. "From regular appointments with primary care physicians, to enrolling in affordable coverage, far too many people living in Western New York's underserved communities lack access to the resources to address their health care needs. The University at Buffalo's mobile health clinic will build on existing partnerships to meet members of our community in greatest need where they live to provide comprehensive care."

For the School of Public Health and Health Professions, it will be the school's first mobile unit. But UB is well-versed in mobile care, with its School of Dental Medicine having a more than two-decade history of providing mobile dental care through its S-Miles To Go program.

Several other Western New York providers also have added mobile units, viewed as a cost-effective solution to meet people where they are and thus improve health care access for difficult-to-reach populations. A lack of transportation has repeatedly been shown to be a significant barrier to accessing health care services, especially for people living in underserved areas.

The new mobile clinic, when it's rolling, will be stationed at the Seneca-Babcock Community Association, where it can serve about 30,000 people in Buffalo. UB also will work to establish partnerships with agencies in Erie and Niagara counties, so the university can make the mobile health unit available to low-income residents in urban and rural parts of Western New York.

Jean Wactawski-Wende, dean of the School of Public Health and Health Professions and lead of the newly funded mobile health clinic, said the university has already established partnerships with the Seneca-Babcock community, including a weekly food pantry run by UB faculty and students.

"The funding provided by Congressman Higgins will allow us to expand our services and support to neighborhoods in greatest need," she said. "With the funding of the mobile unit, our UB professional students will have the opportunity to serve the community, providing coordinated care across many health disciplines."

Higgins said the mobile clinic will focus on wellness and prevention, with the unit's staff also able to help patients secure appointments, coordinate transportation and assist with getting health coverage.