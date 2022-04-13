UB gets grant to develop advanced mixing equipment

The University at Buffalo has won a nearly $50,000 grant from FuzeHub to partner with a Silver Creek equipment maker on a new mixer for advanced energy materials.

UB’s Center of Excellence in Materials Informatics is partnering with S. Howes LLC to develop a new Ploughshare mixer for battery and energy-related materials. The new mixer will greatly improve the mixing and reaction times of energy materials like those used in alkaline ion batteries, photovoltaic cells and other sustainable energy solutions.

The new mixer design targets the increasing demand for battery and energy-related materials used for energy storage in automobiles as well as the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

FuzeHub, a nonprofit that aids small- to mid-sized manufacturers, said the grant was one of 10 it made to New York non-profits partnering with manufacturers.

