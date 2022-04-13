 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UB gets grant to develop advanced mixing equipment

Support this work for $1 a month

The University at Buffalo has won a nearly $50,000 grant from FuzeHub to partner with a Silver Creek equipment maker on a new mixer for advanced energy materials.

UB’s Center of Excellence in Materials Informatics is partnering with S. Howes LLC to develop a new Ploughshare mixer for battery and energy-related materials. The new mixer will greatly improve the mixing and reaction times of energy materials like those used in alkaline ion batteries, photovoltaic cells and other sustainable energy solutions.

The new mixer design targets the increasing demand for battery and energy-related materials used for energy storage in automobiles as well as the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

FuzeHub, a nonprofit that aids small- to mid-sized manufacturers, said the grant was one of 10 it made to New York non-profits partnering with manufacturers.

0 comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UB president, Schumer spotlight WNY as attractive tech hub

UB president, Schumer spotlight WNY as attractive tech hub

“The business climate for tech is strong here,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said. “If you locate a tech business in New York City of San Francisco, in six months someone will steal your employees. Here, we have a reputation for people staying with their employers.”

NY budget finalized, with multiyear, $20B plan for health care

NY budget finalized, with multiyear, $20B plan for health care

In January, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her budget proposal, calling particular attention to her $10 billion multiyear plan to bolster the state's health care industry. She called it the "largest investment in health care in state history." Fast forward three months, and that $10 billion swelled to $20 billion.

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News