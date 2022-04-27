 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB gets $4.5M DEC grant for new plastics recycling research center

  • Updated
California-Recycling

Cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center.

 Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press
The University at Buffalo is stepping up its efforts to make plastics recycling more effective.

UB has been awarded $4.5 million from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to launch a new research center for improving plastics recycling.

The grant will fund the newly established New York State Center for Plastic Recycling Research and Innovation at UB. 

The center, to be led by Amit Goyal, a UB professor and director of its RENEW Institute, will include a team of faculty and post-doctoral researchers, UB grad students and DEC staff. They will study ways to develop new markets for recyclable plastics, methods for streamlining the recycling process and reducing contamination in the recycling stream, among many other goals, Goyal said.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget included the UB funding among several other initiatives.

The investment is aimed at saving money and easing the costly burden of plastics recycling on local municipalities, as well as reducing waste and pollution and hopefully making UB and New York State global leaders in plastic recycling solutions, Seggos said.

DEC began partnering with UB on recycling two years ago with a $2 million grant to Goyal’s RENEW Institute to study options for plastics recycling after China curtailed its importing of recyclable materials, vastly shrinking the market for secondary recycling.

UB has since been researching ways to deconstruct and reuse the plastic wrap used in meat and produce packaging, as well as conducting a study of tire recycling.

Seggos said New York's ban on plastic bags and Styrofoam containers have helped reduce plastic waste, “but sometimes seeing what you have done is also a reminder of what you haven’t done.”

Plastics recycling is extremely difficult because there are so many types and it’s too easy to contaminate the recycling stream with types that don’t mix.

The new center will examine ways to make the process easier as well as employing other disciplines, like behavioral psychology and education, to look at how to get more people invested in recycling.

