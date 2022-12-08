UB dean Robert G. Shibley steps down as head of architecture and planning school

Robert G. Shibley – the longest-serving current dean at University at Buffalo, whose ideas also helped to reshape the city of Buffalo – is retiring from his UB leadership post, although he's not yet hanging up his hard hat completely.

Shibley, who has served as dean of the School of Architecture and Planning since the beginning of 2011, is stepping down after nearly 12 years.

Shibley, while steering the school's growth as dean, also used the city as a laboratory to test and develop the urban planning skills of both students and faculty on numerous projects.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Those included the civic planning process that led to the transformation of LaSalle Park in Buffalo into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, as well as Kaleida Health's efforts to sell and redevelop its Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital and Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo campuses.

UB announced Thursday that Shibley, 76, will stay in his post temporarily until a successor is chosen, and will then return to the faculty as a SUNY distinguished professor in the departments of Architecture and Urban and Regional Planning. The provost will launch a search early next year.

He also will remain a senior fellow in the UB Regional Institute – which he helped bring over from the School of Law in 2011 and then led. He hopes to start a new center focused on American urban excellence.

“Dean Shibley is a visionary leader who has made a profound impact on the School of Architecture and Planning,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi.

“Not only has he helped elevate the prestige and profile of the school – he has harnessed the specialized knowledge and creativity of the school’s students and faculty to contribute to the revivification of Buffalo and Western New York," Tripathi said.

Since Shibley was named dean, the school has nearly tripled its funded research, added new research units and bolstered its reputation – which is now ranked among the top five U.S. schools in several measures of research. And it added new programs in affordable housing, real estate development, historic preservation and sustainability leadership.

Meanwhile, the school's student body has grown over 20%, while the number of full-time tenure-track positions has increased by 30%.

“The advancements by the school over the last 12 years have been driven by an extraordinary combination of talented and dedicated faculty, staff and students, without whom the school’s ascent simply would not be possible,” Shibley said.

Shibley joined the UB faculty in 1982. He has been credited with helping to plan the redevelopment of Buffalo's underutilized waterfront over the past 30 years, creating a plan for the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, supporting efforts to restore and revitalize the Olmsted Park System, and spurring the development and adoption of the Queen City in the 21st Century comprehensive plan.

He founded the Urban Design Project in 1990, helped developed the UB 2020 master plan and served as campus architect since 2010. He oversaw the renovation of historic Hayes Hall on UB's South Campus, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016, and is guiding a renovation of Crosby Hall, where the school has studio and office space.

During his tenure, the school has been recognized internationally for its work on various projects, including the GRoW Home – now the GRoW Clean Energy Center on the North Campus – which won second place in the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon in 2015.