 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UB dean Robert G. Shibley steps down as head of architecture and planning school

  • Updated
  • 0
406814[1]

Robert G. Shibley, who has served as dean of the School of Architecture and Planning since the beginning of 2011, is stepping down after nearly 12 years.
Support this work for $1 a month

Robert G. Shibley – the longest-serving current dean at University at Buffalo, whose ideas also helped to reshape the city of Buffalo – is retiring from his UB leadership post, although he's not yet hanging up his hard hat completely.

Shibley, who has served as dean of the School of Architecture and Planning since the beginning of 2011, is stepping down after nearly 12 years.

Shibley, while steering the school's growth as dean, also used the city as a laboratory to test and develop the urban planning skills of both students and faculty on numerous projects.

Those included the civic planning process that led to the transformation of LaSalle Park in Buffalo into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, as well as Kaleida Health's efforts to sell and redevelop its Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital and Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo campuses.

People are also reading…

UB announced Thursday that Shibley, 76, will stay in his post temporarily until a successor is chosen, and will then return to the faculty as a SUNY distinguished professor in the departments of Architecture and Urban and Regional Planning. The provost will launch a search early next year.

He also will remain a senior fellow in the UB Regional Institute – which he helped bring over from the School of Law in 2011 and then led. He hopes to start a new center focused on American urban excellence.

“Dean Shibley is a visionary leader who has made a profound impact on the School of Architecture and Planning,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi.

“Not only has he helped elevate the prestige and profile of the school – he has harnessed the specialized knowledge and creativity of the school’s students and faculty to contribute to the revivification of Buffalo and Western New York," Tripathi said.

Since Shibley was named dean, the school has nearly tripled its funded research, added new research units and bolstered its reputation – which is now ranked among the top five U.S. schools in several measures of research. And it added new programs in affordable housing, real estate development, historic preservation and sustainability leadership.

A Closer Look: UB's Hayes Hall

Office of Dean Robert G. Shibley.

Meanwhile, the school's student body has grown over 20%, while the number of full-time tenure-track positions has increased by 30%.

“The advancements by the school over the last 12 years have been driven by an extraordinary combination of talented and dedicated faculty, staff and students, without whom the school’s ascent simply would not be possible,” Shibley said. 

Shibley joined the UB faculty in 1982. He has been credited with helping to plan the redevelopment of Buffalo's underutilized waterfront over the past 30 years, creating a plan for the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, supporting efforts to restore and revitalize the Olmsted Park System, and spurring the development and adoption of the Queen City in the 21st Century comprehensive plan.

He founded the Urban Design Project in 1990, helped developed the UB 2020 master plan and served as campus architect since 2010. He oversaw the renovation of historic Hayes Hall on UB's South Campus, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016, and is guiding a renovation of Crosby Hall, where the school has studio and office space.

During his tenure, the school has been recognized internationally for its work on various projects, including the GRoW Home – now the GRoW Clean Energy Center on the North Campus – which won second place in the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon in 2015.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Architecture and Planning dean at UB avoids censure

Architecture and Planning dean at UB avoids censure

University at Buffalo faculty members declined Tuesday to censure the dean of the School of Architecture and Planning over the 2016 non-renewal of an assistant professor’s contract. Following lengthy debate, members of the university Faculty Senate voted, 43 to 15, against a resolution to publicly censure the dean, Robert G. Shibley. The resolution accused Shibley of ignoring school policies

UB dean faces censure vote by faculty

UB dean faces censure vote by faculty

University at Buffalo faculty members are considering a vote to publicly censure a university administrator for alleged unfair treatment of an assistant professor whose contract wasn’t renewed in 2016. Members of the university’s Faculty Senate on Tuesday discussed a proposed resolution that would formally censure Robert G. Shibley, dean of the School of Architecture and Planning. The censure resolution

Architecture critics to speak at Martin House

Architecture critics to speak at Martin House

A panel of leading architecture critics will explore several issues at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Martin House’s Greatbatch Pavilion. Christopher Hawthorne of the Los Angeles Times, Mark Lamster of the Dallas Morning News and Inga Saffron of the Philadelphia Inquirer will discuss the relationship between the media and architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic place in the field of

UB architecture dean selected to lead train station location talks

UB architecture dean selected to lead train station location talks

Robert G. Shibley, dean of the University at Buffalo school of architecture, will facilitate discussions on where a new Amtrak train station should be located in Buffalo. Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Shibley’s role a day after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo named the mayor to head the committee that will make a final recommendation  on a location. Shibley is

Ciminelli to develop Women & Children’s Hospital site

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has been named the designated developer for the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo site on Bryant Street, the board of directors of Kaleida Health announced Wednesday following their June meeting. Kaleida Health said that Ciminelli is proposing a $122 million project, “QueensLight,” which will include residential, educational, retail, hospitality and public spaces. Joining in

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills new stadium contractor meeting held in Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News