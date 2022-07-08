UB Cannabis Design Challenge offers industry info, networking, prizes

A summer innovation challenge from the University at Buffalo’s Blackstone LaunchPad offers a free three-week virtual seminar to introduce potential entrepreneurs to the emerging cannabis industry and encourage innovation and ideas for related start-ups.

The Cannabis Design Challenge is an opportunity for UB students and others to learn about a new industry and brainstorm ideas for businesses that could support its growth and benefit the local economy, said Hadar Borden, Director of UB’s Blackstone LaunchPad entrepreneurial initiative.

The program starts Monday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and runs through July 28. Registration ends at midnight Sunday, July 10. To sign up, visit calendar.buffalo.edu/event/cannabis-design-challenge/.

The format includes a week of learning sessions with industry experts and team formation, a week for teams to develop ideas, consult mentors and design their pitch. On July 26 and 28, teams will make their final five-minute pitches. The top three design concepts will receive cash prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500 to be split among team members.

For information on Blackstone LaunchPad, visit buffalo.edu/entrepreneurship.html.