UB awarded $2.9 million federal grant to study climate change

  • Updated
UB flagship

Gov. Kathy Hochul has designated the University at Buffalo as one of two flagships of the SUNY system and challenged it to more than double its research funding.

 Robert Kirkham
Researchers at the University at Buffalo have been awarded nearly $3 million in federal funding to study the impacts of climate change. 

The $2.9 million grant was awarded by the National Science Foundation, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday

Schumer said the grant will fund research on how rapid climatic shifts affect species and the environment and broaden understanding of the impacts of global warming. It also bolster’s UB’s goal to achieve $1 billion a year in research funding by 2030.

A UB team of scholars with expertise across the biological and geological sciences will examine how the Southeast Alaskan ecosystems responded to Ice-Age environmental change and use that to inform a new paradigm for understanding the impacts of climate change.

The project will also invest in interdisciplinary STEM training and career-building to educate the next generation of climate scientists, including training of post-doctorate researchers, graduate and undergraduate students in different disciplines.

It will also offer seminars and continuing education programs for science teachers in Buffalo City high schools and an outreach program targeting K-12 students in Southeast Alaska.

Buffalo Next

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

