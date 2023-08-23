The United Auto Workers union is turning up the heat in its contract negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers.

Nearly 150,000 UAW members who work at those automakers are casting ballots this week on strike authorization votes. If approved, as is expected, it would give the union to power to call a strike against one or more of the automakers, should negotiators decide to take that step.

"We're going to show them that we're strong throughout the country and that we're willing to walk out and withhold our labor if that means getting a fair contract," said James Lakeman, a representative with UAW Region 9, at a rally outside the Local 686 union hall in Lockport. "That's not what we want to do, but if we're forced to do it, that's what we're going to do."

Voting took place Wednesday at Local 686, which represents about 1,400 hourly workers at the General Motors components plant in Lockport. Members of Local 774, representing about 800 workers at the GM engine plant in the Town of Tonawanda, were also voting. And members of UAW Local 897, which has about 730 members at the Ford stamping plant on Route 5 in Hamburg, are also casting ballots.

The contracts between the UAW and GM, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis – the parent company of Chrysler – are set to expire at the end of Sept. 14. The union has raised the threat of strikes if new deals aren't reached.

Results of the strike authorization votes are expected to be released within the next few days. Leaders of the unions representing workers at the Lockport and Tonawanda plants said a lopsided vote in favor would strengthen their negotiators' position at the bargaining table.

"We're here," said Michael DeLucas, president of UAW Local 686. "We're supporting them. They're supporting us by fighting for what we deserve. They know what we need and what we deserve."

DeLucas said he was impressed by members' turnout to vote, which was happening all day Wednesday at the union hall. Members streamed in wearing red shirts, which the union asked members to wear to demonstrate solidarity.

Mike Grimmer, shop chairman of Local 774 at the Tonawanda plant, said the UAW was "in for a good fight" with the current negotiations.

"Everything is lined up in our corner," Grimmer said. "They have no vehicles on the lots. We are underpaid, inflation's through the roof. It's time for us to be made whole."

Grimmer said a vote heavily in favor of strike authorization "lets the company know, 'Hey, these 46,000 GM workers are standing united behind the bargaining committee and the international union.' "

Four years ago, hourly workers at GM went on strike for 40 days before a new deal was reached. The UAW has not gone on strike at Ford since 1976.

Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, in a recent video updated bargaining, said that "everyone is taking this very seriously."

"This agreement, as we all know, affects every team member, affects every group leader, affects all of us," Johnson said. "And that makes it really important. And we have to get it right."