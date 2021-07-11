U.S. senators call for Cascades to reach labor contract at Niagara Falls plant

New York's two U.S. senators are calling for the owner of Cascades Containerboard's Niagara Falls manufacturing plant to reach agreement on a first labor contract, more than two years after workers there voted to join a union.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer wrote a joint letter to Mario Plourde, president and CEO of Quebec-based Cascades, saying "the contractual negotiations must be done in good faith in the effort to forge a fair contract and working conditions."

"The men and women of the (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union) and Cascades Containerboard management, as well as customers, will only mutually benefit from a new labor agreement, and we urge both sides to come to a fair and equitable agreement as soon as possible," the senators wrote.

Officials with the machinists union, which represents over 100 workers at the Cascades plant on Packard Road, say they are frustrated with the lack of progress toward a first-time deal. Workers voted in favor of joining the machinists union in April 2019.

Ronald Warner, an official with Machinists District 65, said there has been "no progress in the negotiation deliberation in months."