U.S. border officials prepare for return of Canadian travelers

• Staffing at the U.S. border will be back to pre-pandemic levels, Davies said. "We know and we expect that there will be wait times as travel increases, but we expect to have a full complement of staffing to handle this surge as travel resumes," he said in a Tuesday media briefing.

According to Peace Bridge statistics, the number of autos and buses crossing the span from Canada to the United States in September was down about 78% from the same month in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

• Canadian children 17 and under won't have to be vaccinated to enter the U.S., as long as they are accompanying a fully vaccinated adult.

• Canadians won't have to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test to enter the U.S., but they still face a testing rule to return home. The Canadian government requires them to have a negative Covid-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old by the time they re-enter Canada.

That means Canadians can take a Covid test before traveling to the United States, as long as they return within the 72-hour window. If their test result is over 72 hours old, Canadians will need to take a new test in the United States in order to return home.