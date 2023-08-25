360 PSG, a local digital marketing and website design firm, and Manzella Marketing, a full-service creative marketing agency, have merged to form Three Sixty, a digital marketing agency that will offer clients more comprehensive service, 360 PSG announced Friday.

The merger unites two agencies with complementary capabilities and similar beginnings. Joel Colombo and Matt Whelan, founders of 360 PSG, and Jim Manzella, founder of Manzella Marketing, started their agencies in Buffalo from the ground up, 360 PSG in 2005 and Manzella in 1987.

Together, the two groups form one of the largest agencies in the region, with nearly 40 local full-time employees. The combined agency serves seven markets besides Western New York and plans to expand into at least three additional markets in 2024, said Columbo, who will serve as Three Sixty's CEO.

The merger retained all employees at both agencies, and the combined firm anticipates hiring more in 2024.

ThreeSixty is scheduled to move all staff into its newly renovated 9,000-square-foot office space in Tonawanda this fall.