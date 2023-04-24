A veteran real estate broker-turned-developer from Buffalo's Cold Spring neighborhood and a longtime nonprofit affordable housing provider are seeking to bring a pair of separate projects to the city's East Side with nearly 90 new residential units.

The unrelated proposals for the Harper Apartments and McCoy-Young Commons would create two multi-story apartment buildings and a handful of townhomes, all geared toward those earning less than 80% of the area median income.

Both received varying levels of backing from the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday night, as panel members liked what they heard and saw from Belmont Housing Resources for Western New York and Cory R. Haqq, respectively.

"This has been a good day for the East Side," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz.

Harper

Haqq's Urban Equity LLC wants to construct a new four-story apartment and commercial building in the Masten Park area, using vacant properties he owns on the east side of Jefferson Avenue near the intersection with Dodge Street. That's

less than a mile south of the Tops Friendly Markets store that was the site of the racist shooting that killed 10 people last May.

Located on 0.78 acres at 1137-1151 Jefferson Ave. and 366 Dodge St., the proposed new Harper Apartments would feature a 34,000-square-foot building with 33 apartments on the upper three floors aimed at households earning between 60% and 80% of the area median income. That includes 10 one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom apartments.

It would also feature 12,00 square feet of first-floor commercial space, including 5,000 square feet of office space leased to BestSelf Behavioral Health, and a 3,000-square-foot organic grocery called Urban Fruits & Veggies. The parcels would be combined into a single property, which would also have 37 parking spaces in the rear.

The project was approved by the Planning Board on Monday night after also receiving support from the Greater Jefferson Avenue Business Association. Designed by Anne Perry of Anpra-Architecture Pllc, the $8.5 million venture is expected to take about two years to construct.

McCoy-Young

Belmont, in partnership with the Church of God in Christ Western New York Second Jurisdiction, is proposing a larger affordable multifamily housing project on two parcels at the corner of Clinton and Adams streets, with 53 apartments and townhomes targeted to those earning 50% to 60% of AMI.

Dubbed McCoy-Young Commons, it's named for the former jurisdictional bishop, Charles Henry McCoy, who died in 1996 at age 91, and for his successor, Bishop Glenwood H. Young Sr.

The 1.46-acre site has been owned by the collective of churches for more than 25 years, and is adjacent to the existing McCoy Convention Center that the group uses five times a year for gatherings. The convention center will remain.

Plans by Carmina Wood Design call for a three-story apartment building at 657 Clinton with 43 units – 18 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom – plus 10 attached townhomes in two buildings across the street at 18 Adams. All of the townhomes would be two-story, three-bedroom units except for one that would be a single-story handicapped-accessible apartment with a separate second-story walkup.

The project would also include 34 parking spaces in the rear yards, plus a 2,800-square-foot playground, a community room and kitchen, a computer lab, a laundry room, bicycle storage and electric-vehicle charging stations.

The $22 million project would be financed with 9% low-income housing tax credits from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, as well as HOME funds through the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, and a property tax break through the city and county. The project also requires a rezoning of both parcels, additional zoning variances for lot width and ground-floor transparency, a property consolidation and site plan approval

Construction will take about 18 months once all approvals and financing are complete, but the earliest work could start is the fourth quarter of 2024, said Brad Packard, executive vice president of Belmont.