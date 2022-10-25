Two more solar farms proposed for Chautauqua County

An Ontario clean-energy company is proposing two more community solar farm projects in Chautauqua County, with a stated generating capacity of 10 megawatts.

Saturn Power of Baden, Ont., wants to construct a pair of five-megawatt energy projects in Stockton and Pomfret, using 54 acres of vacant farmland and meadows that would be leased for the long-term. In all, the projects represent $15.6 million in new investment for the solar power generation facility operator, and would add to two other projects that were already approved for the company in the county.

But Saturn also says it needs tax breaks from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency - including a "known periodic payment to taxing jurisdictions" - in order to get financing.

"The economics are marginal enough" that the tax breaks are needed for the project to be profitable, Saturn said. It's asking for a special 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property for each project, plus $400,000 in sales and $100,000 in mortgage-recording tax breaks on each.

The company says the two projects would generate renewable energy that would be sold to residents under National Grid's community solar program, saving residents 10% on their bills without having to pay for the electrical upgrades that Saturn will fund. It also says the renewable energy projects would generate $1.25 million in additional taxes over the life of the PILOT, plus permit fees and a host community benefits agreement.

Both projects would begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with completion in the first three months of 2024. Saturn also has a 3.5-megawatt project going up in Pomfret and a 5-megawatt array in Sheridan.

In one of the new projects, called Schofield Solar, Saturn would lease 28 acres at 5208 W. Main Road in Pomfret from owner R. Chadwick Land Holdings, with 25 acres inside a fenced-in area, plus a buffer zone. The PILOT would save $649,432.

In the second project, dubbed Scinta Solar after property owner Maria E. Scinta, Saturn would lease 26 acres at 7030 S. Stockton Cassadaga Road, with 23 acres inside a fenced area plus a buffer zone. The PILOT would save $689,470.

In both cases, Saturn would install solar panels mounted on a steel structure, with switchgear, combiner boxes, inverters, transformers, underground and overhead electrical lines, fencing, access roads, parking and landscaping.

Costs for each of the $7.8 million projects include $2.205 million for site demolition and clearing, $4.412 million for infrastructure work, $877,000 for new construction, $34,000 for equipment, $215,000 in fees and $57,000 in soft costs. Aside from $780,000 in equity, each project would be funded with private loans, plus the tax breaks.

The CCIDA will hold a public hearing on Schofield at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27, at Pomfret Town Hall, and on Scinta on Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m., at the Stockton Volunteer Fire Station at 28 Stockton-Kimball Stand Road.