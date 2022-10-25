 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two more solar farms coming to Chautauqua County

Solar panels

A worker installs solar panels.
An Ontario clean-energy company is proposing two more community solar farm projects in Chautauqua County, with a stated generating capacity of 10 megawatts.

Saturn Power of Baden, Ont., wants to construct a pair of five-megawatt energy projects in Stockton and Pomfret, using 54 acres of vacant farmland and meadows. In all, the projects represent $15.6 million in new investment for the solar power generation facility operator, and would add to two other projects that were already approved for the company in the county.

But Saturn also says it needs tax breaks from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency in order to get financing.

"The economics are marginal enough" that the tax breaks are needed for the project to be profitable, Saturn said. It's asking for a special 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property for each project, plus $400,000 in sales and $100,000 in mortgage-recording tax breaks on each.

It also says the renewable energy projects would generate $1.25 million in additional taxes over the life of the PILOT, plus permit fees and a host community benefits agreement.

Both projects would begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with completion in the first three months of 2024. Saturn also has a 3.5-megawatt project going up in Pomfret and a 5-megawatt array in Sheridan.

  • In one of the new projects, called Schofield Solar, Saturn would lease 28 acres at 5208 W. Main Road in Pomfret from owner R. Chadwick Land Holdings, with 25 acres inside a fenced-in area, plus a buffer zone. The PILOT would save $649,432.
  • In the second project, dubbed Scinta Solar after property owner Maria E. Scinta, Saturn would lease 26 acres at 7030 S. Stockton Cassadaga Road , with 23 acres inside a fenced area plus a buffer zone. The PILOT would save $689,470.
