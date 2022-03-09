Two more Chase branches planned as part of bank's return to Buffalo Niagara

Two additional Chase bank branches are planned for the Buffalo area, as the Chase name re-enters the region.

JPMorgan Chase plans to open a Chase branch in the Eastview Plaza at Maple and Transit Roads in Amherst, and another at Broadway and Penora streets in Depew, according to a filing with regulators.

Those two locations are in addition to two other Chase branches planned for the region: at Sheridan and Alberta drives in Amherst, and at Amherst and Bridgeman streets in Buffalo.

The Chase name has been absent from Buffalo branch banking since 1999. Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase has maintained a commercial banking presence in Buffalo, even without branches.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.