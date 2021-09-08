Two more Buffalo Starbucks stores are working to start unions – and the world is watching

"They sent me a text that said essentially, 'I am afraid for my position as a shift supervisor. It's best if I have absolutely nothing to do with this,' " he said.

But Starbucks strongly denies any intimidation tactics and said such so-called "listening sessions" have been in place at the company for decades. The company held roughly 2,000 of them across the country last year – 175 of which Williams attended herself, Starbucks said.

After the visits, Williams told workers that unionization "could impact your work life for years and change our culture forever," in a letter obtained by The Buffalo News. Issues, such as staffing, training and equipment repairs "can only be solved by us, from within Starbucks," she said.

"We firmly believe that by continuing to work together, without a third party between us, we are best equipped to listen, engage and address issues where needed," Williams wrote.

Stores at 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga and 9660 Transit Road in East Amherst will file election paperwork this week with the National Labor Relations Board to secure a union vote. They join stores on Elmwood Avenue, on Camp Road in Hamburg and on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga; which filed for elections Aug. 30. A union is supported by the strong majority of workers at all of the stores, workers said.