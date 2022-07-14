Two months after Buffalo mass shooting, 'a major step forward' with Tops store reopening

Two months after the mass shooting that targeted Buffalo’s East Side Black community, Tops Friendly Markets held a 2:30 p.m. moment of silence at a memorial to the victims near its Jefferson Avenue store where the attack took place at 2:30 p.m. May 14.

But Thursday was not just the two-month anniversary of the hate crime that killed 10 and injured three at the predominantly Black community’s main grocery store – it also was the eve of the store’s reopening to the public Friday.

After weeks of renovations that included input from store employees, the victims’ families and trauma experts, Tops invited community leaders, residents and the media to preview the newly remodeled store following Thursday’s moment of silence.

“The reopening of the completely renovated Tops is a major step forward in our efforts to heal and adjust to the new normal,” Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said. “While the families and friends of those killed are still in mourning, and residents of East Buffalo remain shaken by the events of May 14, it’s important to move forward as one united and resilient community.”

Tops said it invited Brown and other local legislators, residents and dignitaries to gather Thursday “to reflect on the two-month anniversary of the tragic events of 5/14 in the City of Buffalo, while also solemnly commemorating the forthcoming reopening of the fully renovated Jefferson Avenue store location.”

Over the past couple of weeks, Tops had what started as a makeshift shrine at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street landscaped as a permanent memorial to the mass shooting victims, with 10 large decorative boulders and a garden of red and white rose bushes.

On Thursday, Tops held a 2:30 p.m. moment of silence and prayer “to honor and respect all victims and impacted associates and community members,” the company said.

Tops said the remodeled store has improved security inside and out, including additional lighting in the parking lot, as well as additional emergency exits. The store also has an emergency evacuation alarm system that can both warn shoppers and notify police.

Inside the store, a memorial features a poem by Buffalo poet Jillian Hanesworth as the centerpiece of a waterwall display flanked by two enclosed waterfalls.

"We open this redesigned and completely renovated store with a sense of resilience and a renewed responsibility to ensure East Buffalo has direct access to a full-service grocer they can rely on," said Tops CEO John Persons.

Brown was among a few people who had already seen the remodeled store prior to Thursday’s preview. He said the thought gave him pause, but he appreciated how new the store appears in layout and design.

“As I walked into the market recently to see the total physical overhaul, I felt a bit apprehensive at first, and I think that’s a very normal reaction. But seeing the great work Tops has done to completely redo and upgrade the entire store interior, I felt much better, and I believe those significant changes will be helpful to others who have relied on this store as ‘their Tops’ for many years,” he said.

“I thank Tops leadership for listening to their customers, the community, and their employees and respectfully integrating what they heard into how they have redesigned the store. The more open store layout, which includes new safety features, will also offer an enhanced variety of food.”

He added that he understands “not everyone will feel comfortable returning to the store,” and that his office is "reaching out to other food retailers in the community to help them serve East Buffalo residents and grow their businesses.”

“None of us will ever forget the cruel, racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market and our hearts will need time to heal from the emotional wounds it inflicted in this community. However, the reopening of this food resource is a major first step in that physical and emotional process.”