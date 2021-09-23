 Skip to main content
Two local startups contending for Grow-NY's $1M top prize
Two-Buffalo area startups are among 20 finalists for the third Grow-NY competition, which has a $1 million grand prize.

Tropos Technologies, based in North Tonawanda, and Foodnerd, based in Buffalo, are among the 20 finalists. The state-supported competition focuses on food innovation and agriculture technology.

Tropos Technologies makes climate control technology for greenhouses and indoor farms. Foodnerd makes plant-based food products.

The finals are scheduled for mid-November in Syracuse. Along with the $1 million grand prize, there are two $500,000 prizes and four $250,000 prizes. 

Matt Glynn

