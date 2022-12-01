Two lanes, three lanes, two-way, multimodal: Ideas for reshaping Goodell Street run gamut

If you're used to shooting off the Kensington Expressway and zipping at near-highway speed along Goodell Street into downtown Buffalo, get ready for some big changes.

New plans to revamp the traffic flow on Goodell all are aimed at slowing you down.

After more than a year of study, the region's primary transportation planning organization is proposing a series of changes to the four-lane thoroughfare coming off Route 33, designed to slow cars down, improve the flow of traffic into and out of downtown Buffalo, and allow pedestrians and bicycles to share the street.

The goal is to make the wide, high-speed street less of an impediment to pedestrians walking between downtown and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, while also making it safer by reducing the risk of car crashes caused by fast-moving traffic merging and turning. That's particularly the case at the Michigan Avenue intersection right off the expressway, where cars turn north toward the Medical Campus.

"Traditionally, Goodell Street has served as a bit of a barrier," said Michael Davis, project manager and principal transportation engineer for the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council. "Vehicles on the 33 are traveling at 55 miles per hour and then hitting downtown. It creates an environment where there are safety concerns and concerns of walkability."

The planners focused on a "horseshoe" of streets linking Route 33 to downtown Buffalo, including the length of Goodell through the intersection of Main, Pearl and Edward streets, the loop south on Pearl to Tupper, and then back along Tupper to Route 33. The team examined the places with a high rate of car crashes, looking at the type of collisions, why they happened and how to solve the problem.

"There’s quite a bit of crashes in the whole corridor, particularly at the Michigan intersection," Davis said.

The options under consideration are not just about shrinking Goodell's width, but also about possibly converting it to two-way traffic, reconfiguring intersections and introducing bicycle lanes or pedestrian paths. The council and its consulting engineers at C&S Cos. even considered three options with a new roundabout, but effectively ruled them out because there's not enough room to do it properly.

"Right now, it’s a wide open road. It’s straight. People have referred to that as an extension of the 33," said Daniel T. Borcz, managing engineer at C&S. "People don't feel comfortable crossing that road."

Some of the changes would reduce confusion to visitors to downtown caused by the one-way direction of Goodell and parts of Tupper and Pearl streets, as well as by BFNC Drive – which runs along the edge of the 33 from Jefferson Avenue through the Fruit Belt neighborhood before combining with the Route 33 off-ramp at Michigan. Many drivers even use that as a short-cut to Michigan and the Medical Campus.

"That’s where a major merge conflict takes place," Davis said. If they’re trying to make a right turn, people on BFNC are also trying to make a right. It causes a lot of side-swipes."

At the same time, officials acknowledged that the routes are used by many people to get to the Medical Campus and downtown, and they don't want to create a traffic nightmare, Borcz said. No changes are proposed to the Route 33 "flyover" to Oak.

"What we saw with all our modeling, there were not fatal flaws," Borcz said. "There were no major backups on any of the side roads."

There are four basic alternatives for Goodell, including to make no changes.

One option would be to keep Goodell as one-way, westbound, but reduce it to three lanes.

A third proposal would bring it down to two lanes starting at Oak, with wide sidewalks, bump-outs and pedestrian or bicycle lanes alongside.

A fourth alternative would introduce two-way travel on Goodell, between Oak and Main streets, with two westbound lanes and one eastbound, and a left turn lane as needed.

In all of those cases, a traffic signal would also be added at Goodell and Elm, to help with traffic flow and prevent what Borcz said were "a ton of accidents there."

Additional ideas include removing access to BFNC Drive from Route 33, and ending it at Maple Street before it hits Michigan. That would reduce collisions, improve circulation and address longtime complaints from Fruit Belt residents about cut-through traffic. BFNC is also wide enough to be converted to two-way traffic.

At the Goodell-Main-Pearl-Edward intersection, meanwhile, officials have known for five years that changes were needed. The city already converted one lane of Goodell between Washington and Main into on-street parking as a short-term improvement. But Borcz said it's still confusing to drivers.

Other concepts would eliminate the rounded section of Pearl and instead make it some variation of a standard "T" intersection at Goodell. That would require buying a small corner parcel of the St. Louis Catholic Church property, but could also free up the current right-of-way for Pearl as a new development site.

Pearl would also become two-way with bicycle lanes, similar to what exists on that street south of Tupper. And Edward would either stay one-way westbound from Goodell and Pearl, or would also become two-way.

Finally, Tupper – which is now two-way except for the stretch between Ellicott and Oak, where it's one-way heading out of the city – would be two-way for the entire length.

Borcz and Davis acknowledged the changes would increase travel commute time, but estimated that the increase would only be by 22 to 30 seconds.

"From vehicular standpoint, 22 seconds is not a really astronomical time that you’re adding to your trip," Borcz said.

The concepts now are open for public review and comment, including through the agency's website. The proposals will then go to the New York State Department of Transportation.