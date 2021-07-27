Two Erie County companies awarded 10 years of low-cost hydropower

Two companies with operations in Western New York have received 10-year hydropower allocations from the Niagara Power Project, according to the New York Power Authority.

Polymer Conversions, now called MedBio, will receive 300 kilowatts of hydropower for its $10.5 million expansion at its Orchard Park facility.

The expansion will include office and clean room space, as well as machine and equipment purchases. It will create 45 permanent full-time jobs, according to NYPA. The Orchard Park medical device contractor was acquired by Michigan-based MedBio in August.

Surmet Ceramics Corp., which makes security and defense armor, will receive 640 kilowatts of hydropower for a new $13 million building at its Hertel Avenue facility. It will create 18 full-time jobs, according to NYPA. Surmet is headquartered in Massachusetts.

They're two of 17 businesses in the state awarded low-cost hydropower through the economic development program. The program is designed to retain business, create jobs and spur investment in New York state.