Two Buffalo-area banks aim to increase access in underserved communities

Bringing banking to the unbanked

The "KeyBus" has rolled into the region for the month of June, offering financial education and opportunities to open KeyBank accounts.

Bank on Buffalo has opened a branch at Northland Central, serving students at the training center in the complex, as well as businesses and residents in the surrounding East Side neighborhood.

In their own ways, the two banks are taking on a larger issue: increasing banking access in underserved communities.

The retrofitted transit bus, which Key is leasing, will make appearances in Western New York this month, including at festivals.

"We wanted to just bring banking to the underbanked and unbanked folks," said Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for the bank's Buffalo, Rochester and Eastern Pennsylvania markets. "And oftentimes, you tend to find those folks in low- and moderate-income communities."

The bus, billed as a computer lab and classroom on wheels, is staffed by bank employees wherever it's parked. Visitors can also use the computer workstations on board to create free accounts with NextJob to search for jobs.

Owunwanne said he hopes visitors come away with more knowledge about saving, borrowing and building a budget. And he said it's important for branch managers to use the bus stops to build personal connections, "so that once the bus is no longer here, those people are comfortable to walk into any one of our branches."

The bus made appearances in Ohio in May, and will drive on to other Key territories after its stay in Western New York.

Meanwhile, Bank on Buffalo is aiming to make more inroads on the East Side with its new Northland branch. Martin Griffith, chief of community banking for Bank on Buffalo's parent, CNB Financial, called community banking "a responsibility."

But Griffith said he feels some banks have lost that connection to community.

"Their hiring practices don't necessarily emulate the communities they're in," he said. "Their locations may or may not emulate the community concept."

Bank branches are sparse in the city's East Side neighborhoods, which leads residents to turn to high-cost alternatives like pawn shops and payday lenders. Bank on Buffalo's new branch is among a few new locations opening on the East Side in recent years, along with Northwest and KeyBank branches.

Bank on Buffalo sees a growth opportunity with the new branch and will also offer financial literacy programs, both at the branch and in the community, said Michael Noah, the bank's president.

Helping workers cope with a crisis

Employers are sorting out how to help their employees cope with the aftermath of the racially motivated mass shooting at a Tops Markets that killed 10 people.

Employees may be feeling fearful, anxious or angry – or a combination of all those emotions. And employers may be unsure how to broach a sensitive subject with their workers.

In the wake of the shooting, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership hosted a virtual panel discussion by mental health experts, with ideas about how employers can respond to a crisis:

• Help employees feel safe. Employers should assess the physical safety of their buildings and review their emergency policies, said Anne Constantino, president and CEO of Horizon Health Services.

"In all of our buildings, we walked (our employees) back through all the safety devices and mechanics that we have," Constantino said.

The walk-throughs were voluntary, and many employees took advantage of them, she noted.

"A sense of safety is very important for people to know we're there for them," Constantino said.

• Show empathy for employees. Company leaders shouldn't be hesitant to speak up just because a situation feels uncomfortable to them, said Malene K. White, a program manager with Spectrum Health and Human Services.

"That is a great opportunity to be able to step out," White said. "That fear of not knowing what to say, that fear of not knowing what to do, that is the time to get uncomfortable and open your mouth and do something."

Constantino said leaders shouldn't "hide that tearfulness." She's had to speak with the entire company and struggled with the words at different times.

"I think that humanness and authenticity is way more important than the exact rightness of what you might be doing," she said.

• Build connections with employees. Supervisors should let employees know they can come forward for help, even if it's not right at that particular moment, White said.

"It's having a plan in place," she said. "Let's put a plan in place to support each other in our time of need," she said.

Constantino said some employers may not have built those kinds of relationships with their staff, but added it is not too late to try, so that when something bad happens, there is the knowledge of that genuine caring and support."

Support remote workers. Employers with remote workers should check in on them and offer opportunities to talk, either one-on-one or in group online discussions – just as employers would with employees in an office, said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, CEO of BestSelf Behavioral Health.

• Make resources available. Mental health experts say it's important to remind employees about resources available to them to cope, like Employee Assistance Programs, or to suggest using personal time or taking a break at work, depending on what they need.

Catch up on news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

DRC Development of Lockport plans to construct a new 36,000-square-foot warehouse addition for Edwards Vacuum, to store and distribute its products.

Uniland Development Co. would like to construct a 150,000-square-foot industrial warehouse on Military Road in Niagara County, aimed at bringing in a Canadian firm whose U.S. operation would relocate from nearby Wheatfield.

A $12 million project that has already brought six storefronts and 18 apartments to 19 West Main St. in Lancaster, with much more to come as part of a three-phased development, is only part of a revitalization occurring in the Village of Lancaster's central business district.

To help upgrade its aging network of power lines and natural gas pipelines across portions of upstate, New York State Electric & Gas has proposed rate hikes that would add about $15 to $18 a month to the average residential customers' bills, starting next year.

State officials say the $225 million – $185 million from the state, with $41 from philanthropies and $9 million from the City of Buffalo – will follow a planned, step-by-step approach that began several years ago for money to spent on the Buffalo's East Side.

Leaders of World Central Kitchen are trying to gauge what the community needs from their organization, including how long it should stay, weeks after first coming to Buffalo to assist following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Four of the 22 large-scale renewable energy projects across the state will be in Western New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced plans for powering more than 620,000 homes for at least 20 years.

A Cheektowaga-based stainless steel pipe maker wants to expand its Walden Avenue warehouse in Lancaster as part of a $7.65 million project and is asking the town's industrial development agency for tax breaks to help pay for it.

Longtime president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County Michael Weiner will retire at the end of 2022, after 13 years in the post and a 48-year career in health and human services in Western New York.

After a series of recent mass shootings, including one at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, a coalition of business groups in the state, including the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, is chiming in on the issue, calling for Congress to reinstate an assault weapons ban.

Facing default on the $237 million loan it owes on the Walden Galleria property, mall owner Pyramid Management Group has reached an agreement on a three-year extension with its lenders.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street purchased three key parcels of land from the City of Buffalo for $100,000. The land is needed for the building of a sanctuary for the Emmanuel Temple Church.

Russell Salvatore Jr., the grandson of one of Buffalo's most prominent restaurateurs, wants to construct a two-story building with 11 apartments and 5,200 square feet of commercial space at the corner of Main Street and Winding Lane in Clarence, as well as a separate farmers market building.

