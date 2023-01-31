Two Buffalo apartment projects get downsized after previous approvals

A pair of unrelated apartment projects in North Buffalo have been scaled back by the developers in response to neighborhood feedback and other challenges, resulting in a reduction of an entire floor from each.

Savarino Companies' Howell Street redevelopment and a planned building by Anthony LoRusso on Clayton Street at Elmwood Avenue will now bring a total of 27 fewer apartments to the market but are expected to more easily win support from city officials and neighbors because of the lower height.

127 Clayton

LoRusso, a former city judge-turned-developer, had planned to construct a three-story multi-family apartment building at 127 Clayton, in North Buffalo's Rebecca Park neighborhood east of Military Road.

The project would have featured 66 small apartments and equal onsite parking, as LoRusso sought to double-down on the success of his micro-apartment projects on the Lower West Side – the Allentown Apartments at Maryland Place and Campus West.

But before the project came back for final approvals, LoRusso and his team revised their plan in response to community comments about density, height and traffic concerns.

The project will now have only two floors, with 48 apartments and 50 parking spaces, accessible from the southern end of the property. The building was also angled away from Clayton to make it less intrusive on the street.

"This revised, downsized design was presented to members of the community," said Ari Goldberg, an attorney representing LoRusso and his APL Property Group. "It was met with fairly positive reception. The community seemed most appreciative with the downsizing to two stories."

1 Howell

Meanwhile, Savarino received approval last year for its proposal to redevelop a derelict and fire-damaged industrial property on the banks of Scajaquada Creek by demolishing the two-story structure at 1 Howell and replacing it with a four-story apartment building.

Plans for the $15 million project called for 66 apartments, above a level of 43 semi-submerged parking spaces, with an extra 11 surface parking spaces.

To address neighborhood criticism about inadequate parking, Savarino agreed to buy a vacant city-owned lot across the street at 18 Howell, providing extra space for another 33 parking spaces – seven of which would be designated for neighborhood residents and visitors. And the extra half-acre of land was slated to feature a public pocket park with benches and a Reddy Bikeshare hub.

But the developer went back to the drawing board because of environmental issues and a desire to make better use of the extra land besides just a parking lot, said Vice President Robert Savarino, brother of CEO Sam Savarino. Additionally, he said, Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek, while supportive of the project, had voiced some concern about its size.

Savarino denied that financing was a factor, saying the total investment would be only "a little bit less." But both properties are contaminated with chlorinated solvents and petroleum, among other possible pollutants, so the developer still has to remediate the sites under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.

So the company reduced the main building to three floors with 50 mostly one-bedroom apartments.

Meanwhile, it added a seven-unit townhome building at 18 Howell, with staggered three-story units of two bedrooms each in 1,800 to 2,300 square feet, with garages. And instead of 33 parking spaces on the second site, it now has 13.

The project needs to start over with approvals, but Savarino said he hopes to get a shovel in the ground by late summer or early fall, after finishing the cleanup, with construction lasting about a year.