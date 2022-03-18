Two big expansions at Buffalo Niagara businesses will add more than 860 jobs locally

Major expansion projects by a pair of Buffalo Niagara businesses – Moog Inc. and AML Rightsource – are expected to create more than 860 new jobs in the region, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday afternoon.

The expansion by Elma motion-control equipment maker Moog is expected to create 500 new jobs through a $25 million expansion that will help it upgrade its local facilities and add new equipment.

New York has agreed to provide the company with up to $15 million in Excelsior tax credits if Moog meets its hiring targets.

Moog is one of the region's biggest private-sector employers, with 3,500 workers at its Elma complex and other satellite locations in Niagara County and elsewhere.

The company plans to invest in high-tech equipment and machinery as part of the expansion, Hochul said.

AML, which Hochul described as a "financial crime fighting firm," plans to add 363 jobs over the next four-plus years in a $4.3 million expansion that will more than double the company's local workforce.

The Cleveland-based company helps banks and other companies spot illicit transactions.