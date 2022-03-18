Two big expansions at Buffalo Niagara businesses will add more than 860 jobs locally

Major expansion projects by a pair of Buffalo Niagara businesses – Moog Inc. and AML Rightsource – are expected to create more than 860 new jobs in the region, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday afternoon.
The expansion by Elma motion-control equipment maker Moog is expected to create 500 new jobs through a $25 million expansion that will help it upgrade its local facilities and add new equipment.
New York has agreed to provide the company with up to $15 million in Excelsior tax credits if Moog meets its hiring targets.
Moog is one of the region's biggest private-sector employers, with 3,500 workers at its Elma complex and other satellite locations in Niagara County and elsewhere.
The company plans to invest in high-tech equipment and machinery as part of the expansion, Hochul said.
Support Local Journalism
AML, which Hochul described as a "financial crime fighting firm," plans to add 363 jobs over the next four-plus years in a $4.3 million expansion that will more than double the company's local workforce.
The Cleveland-based company helps banks and other companies spot illicit transactions.
"The work we do is really significant and serious," said Frank Ewing, the company's CEO.
AML has established a strong foothold in Buffalo and now it plans to get much bigger here.
The company currently has 205 workers at its operations on the 27th floor of Seneca One tower and has steadily expanded its workforce here. Ewing has said the firm has found a good talent pool to hire from and Hochul noted that about 110 of AML's employees went to college in Western New York.
"We're confident because everything we thought about Buffalo has turned out to be true," Ewing said.
Through a series of acquisitions, AML RightSource has broadened the tech-enabled services it offers to clients. It has 3,300 employees throughout the company, Ewing said.