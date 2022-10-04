Two affordable housing rehab projects seek ECIDA tax benefits

Two national affordable housing developers who are pursuing separate renovation projects in Buffalo and the City of Tonawanda are asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for help by issuing tax-exempt bonds to finance more than $80 million of work.

Community Preservation Partners and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions are seeking tax assistance totaling more than $46 million so they can renovate 320 low-income apartments while maintaining them as affordable housing for the future.

The firms say the bonds not only help with direct financing of the projects without paying sales and mortgage-recording taxes, but also qualify the projects to receive low-income housing tax credits from the state.

Ellicott Park Townhomes

Located on William Street on Buffalo's East Side, but near downtown, the Ellicott Park Townhomes consists of 21 two-story townhouse-style buildings on 8.9 acres, with wood-frame construction and brick facades. The complex at 221 and 291 William – which are not contiguous parcels but are on the same block – contains 271,902 square feet and 220 apartments, which are 90% occupied.

It was built in 1967 under a federal mortgage program, and about 68% of the units, or 150 apartments, are subsidized under Section 8. The mix includes 35 one-bedroom flat units of 750 square feet each, 101 two-bedroom townhome apartments with 962 square feet and 84 three-bedroom townhome units with 1,200 square feet.

CPP said the property is badly in need of repair, noting that it received a score of 65 out of 100 on its last HUD property inspection.

CPP plans to use a bridge loan to acquire the property by Oct. 31 from Symphony Property Management's Morgan Ellicott Apartments LLC, and will close on its construction financing in the first quarter of 2023. It will then renovate all of the buildings and apartments, spending about $75,000 per unit for what it calls a "deep rehab" as part of the $54.7 million project.

The developer will renew the subsidy contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for another 20 years, but will also submit a "mark-up-to-market" rent adjustment. And it will apply for 4% low-income housing tax credits from the New York State Housing Finance Agency.

CPP is asking the ECIDA to issue up to $33 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds, and to approve sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks totaling $1.28 million. It is negotiating a separate payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property with the city.

If approved, work would begin in January and finish a year later.

Tonawanda Tower

In the city of Tonawanda, Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., plans to spend $25 million to renovate the 100-unit Tonawanda Tower Apartments, an 11-story apartment building geared toward seniors earning 60% or less of the area median income.

Located on 0.4 acres of land at 5 Main St., the 81,224-square-foot senior residence was constructed in 1982. It was last renovated in 2007, according to the ECIDA application.

Plans call for an "extensive rehabilitation," including the interiors of all apartments and the common areas, the firm wrote.

OAHS is seeking up to $13 million in tax-exempt bonds from ECIDA, plus $89,003 in mortgage-recording tax breaks.

Like CPP, Orbach says it needs the tax-exempt bonds to make the project feasible, but it is not asking for sales or property tax breaks. The firm plans to renew the building's existing Housing Assistance Payments contract with HUD for another 20 years.

If approved, it expects to start work in December and finish a year later.