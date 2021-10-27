Trucking company on Ganson seeks to relocate to BUDC's Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park

A trucking and logistics company on Buffalo's Kelly Island – whose property was acquired two years ago as part of plans for a $30 million golf-focused entertainment complex – wants to relocate to one of the last remaining pieces of Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

G.W. Burnett Trucking Co. – formally George W. Burnett Inc. – has been negotiating with the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. to acquire a 9.65-acre parcel at 193 Ship Canal Parkway, BUDC officials say.

The company would acquire the site in its current condition, and would assume responsibilities for remediation under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program. Burnett is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Benchmark Consulting to understand those obligations, and determine any improvements to the property that are needed for its operation.

Burnett – an interstate operator with 14 trucks, 10 tractors and 19 trailers – is currently located at 145 Ganson St., on Kelly Island, near RiverWorks. But its 7-acre brownfield property – across the Buffalo River from the Bison City Rod and Gun Club – was acquired in 2019 for $3.5 million by a group that includes RiverWorks co-founder Doug Swift, former Carubba Collision President Joe Carubba and Oncore Golf CEO Keith Blakely.