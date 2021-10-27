 Skip to main content
Trucking company on Ganson seeks to relocate to BUDC's Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park
Trucking company on Ganson seeks to relocate to BUDC's Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park

A trucking and logistics company on Buffalo's Kelly Island – whose property was acquired two years ago as part of plans for a $30 million golf-focused entertainment complex – wants to relocate to one of the last remaining pieces of  Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

Buffalo-Lakeside-Commerce-Park

An image of the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, from a Buffalo Urban Development Corp. marketing brochure.

G.W. Burnett Trucking Co. – formally George W. Burnett Inc. – has been negotiating with the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. to acquire a 9.65-acre parcel at 193 Ship Canal Parkway, BUDC officials say. 

The company would acquire the site in its current condition, and would assume responsibilities for remediation under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program. Burnett is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Benchmark Consulting to understand those obligations, and determine any improvements to the property that are needed for its operation.

GW Burnett Trucking

A group led by Doug Swift purchased the former GW Burnett Trucking property on Ganson Street. 

Burnett – an interstate operator with 14 trucks, 10 tractors and 19 trailers – is currently located at 145 Ganson St., on Kelly Island, near RiverWorks. But its 7-acre brownfield property – across the Buffalo River from the Bison City Rod and Gun Club – was acquired in 2019 for $3.5 million by a group that includes RiverWorks co-founder Doug Swift, former Carubba Collision President Joe Carubba and Oncore Golf CEO Keith Blakely.

The group unveiled plans in mid-2019 for the new OnCore Buffalo facility, envisioned as a year-round sports and hospitality venue aimed at golfers and others. It was to feature a long driving range with 72 stacked hitting bays on a four-story structure, topped by a six-story hotel with at least 120 rooms, a sports bar and restaurant, and meeting space. But nothing more has been announced since then, and the Covid pandemic hit seven months later.

BUDC recently sold another parcel at the South Buffalo business park to Uniland Development Co., which has started work on a new solar farm on the site. The agency is also under contract to sell eight other properties to Zephyr Partners of California, which plans to build a "high-tech cannabis campus" for marijuana cultivation, product manufacturing, and medical research.

Loan program may change

BUDC also is considering a revamp of its Buffalo Building Re-Use Project loan program, which has been used in recent years to fund a variety of renovation and adaptive reuse projects in the city.

BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said the agency wants to modify the initiative, increasing the maximum loan amount from $750,000. The agency also is considering other adjustments to "tailor it to more transformational projects" that will have more of an impact, incorporate affordable housing, and focus on transit-oriented development.

