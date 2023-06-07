The installation of shiny glass windows throughout the Trico Building drew attention recently to the long-vacant downtown Buffalo industrial building, but despite a banner going up to promote its apartments, the first units are almost a year away from being ready.

"There’s very high demand for this space right now," said Bruce Wisbaum, owner of BMW Management Co. and its Luxury Apartments WNY, and a partner in the Trico project alongside Krog Corp. "Because of the historic nature of the building, it’s iconic and people want to be part of it. It’s a signature property for Buffalo."

Orchard Park-based Krog and BMW are teaming up for the $110 million redevelopment of the seven-story former windshield-wiper manufacturing facility, seeking to convert it into a mix of residential and commercial space.

Plans call for 242 apartments across six floors, 56,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space on three floors, and 230 indoor parking spaces in the basement and part of the first floor. Construction is well underway, with a goal of completing at least the residential component by May 2024.

"We hope to have our first resident move in sometime around Feb. 1 or March 1," Wisbaum said. "We’re in the process of talking to potential commercial tenants right now. It would be nice if we could also have them move in before summer of next year. That’s the hope."

It's also been a long time coming. Krog has been working on plans to redevelop the complex for over 10 years, since it first proposed taking over from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus as the designated developer.

But it took four more years and multiple contract extensions before Krog could complete the $35,000 purchase in 2017, as it worked through environmental, historic and other issues.

Initially a $50 million project in tandem with Hart Hotels, the first version entailed a combination of loft apartments and 230 hotel rooms.

The project later morphed into a 479,475-square-foot combination of a 138-room extended-stay hotel, about 130 to 150 market-rate apartments, and 60,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. At one point, Krog even proposed to fill the commercial space with an extension campus of the Buffalo Public Schools' Emerson School of Hospitality, but that ended up going elsewhere in the downtown area.

Demolition and environmental remediation work finally began in 2019, but then the Covid-19 pandemic forced a suspension of work and a change in plans away from hotels. So Krog abandoned the hospitality component and hooked up with Wisbaum to manage and lease out the building. But by now, the costs had ballooned.

Krog finalized its construction loan a year ago, allowing work to begin. "As soon as the windows went in, the interest skyrocketed," Wisbaum said of new glass.

The apartments will consist of a mix of studios, and units with one-to-four bedrooms. They will range in size from about 700 square feet to over 2,020 square feet, with most having market-rate rents ranging from $1,400 to $3,400 per month.

About 10% of the units will be considered "workforce housing," aimed at households earning no more than 80% of the area median income.

Wisbaum said the units are larger than typical for the area, and 21 of them will come with terraces. The building will also feature a rooftop patio with an outdoor kitchen, a firepit, a dog park and dog-wash on the sixth-floor patio, a bicycle storage room, a multi-use room for yoga or meditation, a media room with a large-screen television, and a fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows on the sixth floor overlooking the city.

Separate study and open-work areas are also included, as well as a conference room for residents to use, and even 8-foot-by-10-foot private work areas for people to set up a private office.

Technology also is a key feature of the project, with all units having "smart" locks, thermostats and lights, as well as motorized blinds. And the parking garage will also include electric-vehicle charging stations for 24 cars. "It’s going to be a very high-tech building," Wisbaum said.

The commercial office space will be located on the north side of the building, on the second, third and fourth floors, adjacent to the University at Buffalo Innovation Center next door. That's because the buildings are effectively attached, so there's no windows along that north wall, limiting its use for apartments. However, the rest of those floors will have apartments.