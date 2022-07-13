Trek seeks tax breaks for new $25.8 million facility in Cambria

A year after Niagara County approved tax breaks for an $8.2 million expansion project by electronic instruments maker Trek Inc., the Lockport company's new owner wants to move to a new and larger facility in the Town of Cambria.

Advanced Energy Industries, the Colorado-based company that acquired Trek in 2018, is seeking $5.56 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for a new manufacturing and warehouse hub, using most of a 20.4-acre farm field and seasonal corn maze in the rural Niagara County town.

Working with an affiliate of Frank J. Campofelice's Walden Development Group, it plans to acquire the property at 5274 Junction Road for $750,000 from owner John J. Ohol, and then construct a 110,000-square-foot facility on 17 acres.

The $25.8 million project would include space and equipment for manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and offices, giving the company space for its existing operations and short-term growth. And it would have room to add another 100,000 square feet of expansion space for mid-term to long-term growth.

Trek provides electrostatic detection and measurement tools for the semiconductor, aerospace and other industries. It employs 205 workers, and plans to add another 100 jobs within three years in management, engineering, manufacturing and sales roles, paying an average salary of $59,000.

Advanced Energy and Walden have applied to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for tax breaks, including a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes that would save $4.28 million on property taxes, as well as sales tax relief of $1.11 million and mortgage-recording tax abatement of $160,200.

Trek is currently based at 160 Washburn St. and 190 Walnut St. in the City of Lockport's former Harrison Radiator plant, now called Harrison Place. Last year, it announced plans for an $8.2 million expansion of its two-story plant onto the third floor of Building 4 of Harrison Place, with plans to add 60 jobs. NCIDA approved tax breaks, while the city and state approved $434,000 in low-interest loans and grants.

But as its operations have grown, "the existing space has become limiting," with only 32,000 square feet of space per floor, the company said in its IDA application.

It could expand vertically, but that's impractical, the company said. And it said the current building has a small loading dock, an antiquated freight elevator and an inefficient layout that impedes workflow, along with limited parking.

Rather than seeking an existing building somewhere else, the company wants to build new, and "the Cambria site is the closest and best available option to maintain the existing employment base while allowing the company to grow at a much greater rate," according to the application.

Advanced Energy acknowledged that it "could support the lease, associated property tax payments and sales tax expense" of the project without IDA assistance, but it "would be at a competitive disadvantage" compared to other options, including unspecified sites in Erie County, near its corporate headquarters in Fort Collins, Colo., or near its existing Asian operations in Malaysia.

"Advanced Energy is relocating production out of the City of Lockport no matter what," the company wrote. "The company's preference is to grow a Northeast production presence and would like to retain all of its existing employees, so Cambria is the top choice. However, the project has to make financial sense and stack up at least reasonably well against the other options."