A century-old office building on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo will soon be home to 18 new apartments and first-floor retail space, but the engineer-turned-developer leading the project wants nearly $154,000 in tax breaks to help with the rising costs.

John F. Daly and his engineering and architectural firm, Trautman Associates, want to renovate the three-story former Underwood Building – previously home to Stewart Title Co. – to capture some of the demand for apartments downtown.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The project would transform the 21,000-square-foot building at 130-132 Pearl St. into 14 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments, along with 3,195 square feet of commercial or retail space.

The one-bedroom units would range in size from 426 to 696 square feet, renting for $1,105 to $1,675 per month, while the larger apartments would vary between 863 and 1,056 square feet, with rents of $2,205 to $2,475.

Two of the mid-sized one-bedroom units, at over 500 square feet, would be designated as affordable workforce housing.

But the terra cotta facade of the vacant building has "significantly deteriorated," and "many components need to be repaired and replaced," Daly told the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. Those pieces would be custom-made by Boston Valley Terra Cotta, a local firm that specializes in that material.

"The cost to do so is substantially higher when contrasted with a masonry facade, but we are committed to restoring this building to its original state," Daley wrote.

In addition, he said, the project requires extensive asbestos abatement. And he also blamed the dramatic rise in interest rates for driving up borrowing costs.

"Therefore we need to seek savings whenever possible," Daly told the IDA.

Without the tax breaks, Daly said the project "would be of lesser quality" or "we will not be able to complete the project and we would have to reevaluate the building moving forward."

The project already has evolved from initial plans for just 12 apartments plus first-floor commercial space, as Daly and Trautman sought more revenues in order to obtain financing and cover costs that have more than doubled in three years from an initial projection of about $2.5 million to $5.48 million.

Daly and Trautman are asking the agency to approve $131,250 in sales tax relief and $22,500 in mortgage-recording tax breaks, and will seek a separate payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property from the city through one of two state programs.

The project will be funded with $1.09 million in developer equity, a $2.9 million bank loan and $1.39 million in state and federal historic tax credits.

If approved, the project would begin in August and finish a year later.

The Underwood Building was constructed in 1916, and has served as a commercial office building since then. Most recently, it was owned and occupied by title insurer Stewart Title and its predecessor, but has been vacant for three years, since Stewart moved to the Ellicott Square Building.

Trautman bought it in August 2020 through an affiliate for $660,000, and unveiled plans for the rehab that will include "demolition of an unsympathetic streetscape to be replaced with new terra cotta and glass storefronts, replicating what was original to the building," according to its website. The non-historic first floor of green marble, horizontal windows and a single door would be removed to bring back the gray marble and white terra cotta appearance.

"The building's location in the historic district which continues to serve as the critical center of commercial and civil activity will make for a highly attractive location," Daly wrote in the ECIDA application.

This is the latest development venture by Daly, who previously teamed up with his wife, Ruthann, to buy and demolish a former gas station at 1585 Hertel Ave., and then replace it with a $7 million apartment building. The five-story structure, completed in July 2021, has 34 apartments and three first-floor storefronts.

The Dalys – through their O'Dalaigh Real Estate – also previously purchased the Del Denby Tavern at 1553 Hertel, the former IconZ Elite Barber Spa at 1598 Hertel, a building at 1854-1862 that houses JP Checker's and Daily Planet Coffee, and most recently the former C-Me Marine Sales building at 1850 Hertel, an adjacent parking lot at 1845 Hertel, and a house at 1 Winston Road.

All told, they have spent $1.33 million, and now control the north side of Hertel from Winston Road to Parker, as well as the southern corners of Hertel and Parkside.