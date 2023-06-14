After losing control of his family's Pilgrim Village apartment community in Buffalo, Mark H. Trammell is trying to get back into the affordable housing business through a pair of projects in Niagara County.

McGuire plans sale of part of Pilgrim Village to low-income developer Pilgrim Village is finally about to see some long-promised redevelopment on the 11-acre community north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, after several years of halting progress and a lengthy legal

Trammell's MHT Holdings is seeking to buy 75 apartments in three buildings in the Town of Niagara, with plans to spend $18.2 million on renovations and upgrades to structures that are at least 60 years old.

That includes renovations to the exterior of the buildings, their roofs and their HVAC systems, as well as new windows, kitchen cabinets, baths, appliances, fixtures and landscaping. No new jobs would be created but three maintenance workers would be retained.

He's asking the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for nearly $2 million in tax breaks and $5.9 million in tax-exempt bond financing, while expecting the state to provide another $5.3 million in affordable or low-income housing tax credits that he says he's entitled to, "as of right," according to his application. Otherwise, he claims, the projects are not viable.

The two projects were slated for an initial presentation to the NCIDA's board on Wednesday, with a public hearing to be scheduled and a final vote expected next month.

But Trammell failed to show up for the 9 a.m. meeting, arriving at least 10 minutes after it had concluded. So the agency – which requires applicants to be present for questions and discussion when a project is first presented – tabled the two applications until July 12 without even hearing details.

Trammell refused to speak to a Buffalo News reporter.

The two projects represent an attempted turnaround for Trammell, who used to own the 90-unit Pilgrim Village low-income community in Buffalo north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. His father, Wilbur, built the subsidized garden-style apartment complex in 1980, and its 17 residential buildings and one maintenance building took up nearly all of an 11-acre city block bounded by Michigan Avenue and Best, Ellicott and North streets.

But after 30 years, the complex was aging and outmoded for the current needs of tenants, and the growth of the nearby Medical Campus made it attractive for redevelopment. So Trammell teamed up with McGuire Development in January 2014 for a $200 million Campus Square redevelopment project to construct hundreds of new units. to serve renters of varying ages and incomes

Plans had called for a new six-story, L-shaped building with 152 apartments aimed at graduate students, Medical Campus workers and low-income residents, plus first-floor retail space and commercial space for the Muhammad School of Music and Ms. Barbara's School of Dance. A proposed second phase would have added another 300 units for students, medical staff and conventional housing.

As part of the project, five buildings with 24 apartments would be torn down to make room for the new construction, while the remaining 66 units would receive a $3 million overhaul.

But the relationship between Trammell and McGuire soured after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development accused Trammell of financial misconduct, which he denied.. McGuire paid $650,000 to help him resolve the allegations, but the settlement barred Trammell from managing the project and made it difficult to obtain financing for the redevelopment.

To get him out, McGuire bought $7 million in mortgages on the complex and initiated foreclosure in April 2017. Trammell tried to fight the effort, and worked out a conditional arrangement with McGuire, but failed to follow through. McGuire took over in April 2019, and later sold part of the Pilgrim Village property to SAA-EVI. for its own redevelopment project

Now, Trammell is trying to come back, by purchasing the Brookside Commons Apartments and the Silver Lake Apartments.

Brookside, which is owned by Brookside Commons LLC, consists of 15 affordable apartments in a single 16,288-square-foot building that was constructed in 1969. It's located on 0.3 acres at 6127 North Witham Drive.

According to the application, MHT would spend $1.03 million on the acquisition, followed by $985,000 in construction and improvements, and another $1.6 million on fees and "soft costs." Besides the tax incentives and bonds, Trammell is counting on $265,000 in a "bridge/state energy loan" and $339,060 in developer equity.

He's applying for a 15-year property tax break totaling $533,550, plus $39,400 in sales tax breaks and $1,988 in mortgage-recording tax relief.

Silver Lake, owned by SJI Silverlake LLC, has two buildings built in the 1950s totaling 25,861 square feet of space, located on 1.1 acres at 8235 and 8305 Buffalo Ave., with 60 affordable apartments. The larger 16,401-square-foot building was constructed in 1956, while the second has 9,460 square feet and was built in 1958.

MHT says it would spend $4.11 million on the acquisition, $3.94 million for construction and improvements, and $6.39 million for fees. Other than the tax incentives and bonds, Trammell would use a $.06 million energy loan and $1.36 million in developer equity. He is asking the NCIDA for $1.22 million in a 15-year property tax break, $157,600 in sales tax relief, and $37,950 in mortgage-recording tax abatement.