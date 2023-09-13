A proposal by former Pilgrim Village owner Mark H. Trammell to buy and convert an apartment complex in the Town of Niagara into low-income housing is facing opposition within the town – including from the supervisor, town clerk, police chief and building inspector.

Trammell, a veteran of affordable and low-income housing, plans to acquire the Brookside Commons apartments at 6127 N. Whitham Drive, consisting of 15 market-rate apartments in 16,098 square feet of space.

But a public hearing on Wednesday related to tax credits Trammell is seeking elicited five comments – and all took a negative view of the project. All were centered on the "low-income" nature of the project and residents.

"This will be a gigantic hot button in our town, maybe as big a hot button as Amazon was," said Niagara Town Supervisor Lee Wallace.

But where the Amazon project had the Town Board's support, Wallace predicted a cooler reception for the Brookside project.

"I really have a hard time believing that my Town Board would ever support something like this," he said. "I really think there will gigantic opposition. And it will start right here."

Town of Niagara Police Chief Craig Guiliani voiced safety concerns.

"My only concern right now is that with some of the lower-income housing establishments that we have in the town, we've had a lot of crime," he said. "If there's another lower-income establishment coming into the town, it's only going to exacerbate that problem," citing a recent shooting at one location.

The project is part of a larger two-year acquisition and redevelopment effort that also includes the 60-unit Silver Lake Apartments on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls, as well as four other apartment properties with 82 units in Erie County, in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda. All are owned by Puneet Tandon, and Trammell is spending $15.5 million on the purchases, giving him a total of 157 one- and two-bedroom units.

Trammell's MHT Holdings then plans to spend millions of dollars to renovate all the buildings, while keeping them as affordable housing, using affordable or low-income housing tax credits from the state to help finance the project. He's also seeking sales, mortgage and property tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

Brookside will cost $3.64 million, while Silverlake will cost $14.54 million, according to his applications to the NCIDA, in which he was seeking nearly $2 million in tax breaks. The applications also cite $5.9 million in anticipated tax-exempt bond financing and $5.3 million in state tax credits for those two projects. He has not yet filed applications with the Erie County IDA for the other four properties.

During the NCIDA hearing, Town Clerk Sylvia Virtuoso questioned if the project even qualifies for incentives, saying it doesn't align with the local development plan and doesn't create more jobs.

"We have no development plans for low income housing," she said.

She also criticized the location, which is "bordered by a beautiful subdivision called Veteran Heights."

"That is the only subdivision in town with sidewalks. And it has very nice modest homes. Lining it with this type of housing is just not acceptable to us in the town anymore," she added. "We have plenty of it. We don't need anymore. And I'm sorry, I don't agree with this project."

Building Inspector Charles Hasley cautioned that "the population densities will be checked, and the occupancy has to be in line with the previously approved site plan."

And Veteran Heights resident Ed Herman said he was "very concerned about the neighborhood," while echoing Guiliani's worry.

"I don't know what your target population is. I certainly don't want immigrants coming in from Buffalo. They're making a mess out there," he said. "I don't want sex offenders that are being released from jail there. I've worked at probation for many, many years. I've worked in social services for many, many years."

He voiced opposition in particular to Section 8 or subsidized housing. "Is it truly low-income people, or is it no-income people? Are people coming in our town that families haven't worked in three generations? Or are we talking seniors, Social Security people?" Herman said.

"There's a difference how they'll treat the property. They have a stake in the claim, whereas the others that I mentioned don't. They'll also have an impact on our neighborhood, and more importantly, our town. We don't want the town to erode to become something like we see in Niagara Falls because we undersell ourselves and keep letting properties like this in."

Trammell, whose father was a City Court judge who originally built Pilgrim Village, suggested that the opposition was rooted in confusion about his plans because the tax credits he is seeking are called "low-income" in name.

"It gives a wrong impression," he said.

He noted that the building is 90% occupied. "There is no change to be made in the occupancy of the residents."

"I don't want to change the population," he said. "I see this as an opportunity to help. I believe in affordable housing. Why pay more than you have to?"

Trammell also noted that, under federal law, he can't refuse Section 8 tenants.

"There's nothing to worry about," he told The Buffalo News. "There’s no change in the population of the residents. Nobody’s going to be moving."

There was no similar opposition or even public comments about the Niagara Falls project. "There's a lot of positive to that project," said NCIDA board member Jason Krempa.

The public hearing comments – and four new board members – caused the NCIDA board to hesitate on Wednesday about approving benefits for the Brookside Commons acquisition and renovation, although they easily backed Trammell's Niagara Falls application.