Traffic, neighborhood safety issues delay Savarino project on Howell

Savarino Cos.' redevelopment of a derelict and fire-damaged industrial property on the shores of Scajaquada Creek is heading back to the drawing board.

The proposed Howell Street project hit a snag after neighbors and Buffalo Planning Board members raised concerns about the increased traffic and safety risk that it might cause along the narrow dead-end street, as well as a lack of adequate parking.

So instead of a green light for their $15 million four-story building, Savarino officials now are tasked with making revisions to their plan.

"Clearly, getting this site redeveloped, and bringing back the site is important," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz. But "some tweaking is necessary."

Savarino wants to demolish the two-story manufacturing warehouse facility at 1 Howell, where workers for American Buffalo Robe Co. once made robes and blankets from bison hides. The property next to the Amherst Street Wegmans store is under contract to be acquired, and Savarino plans to clear and remediate the site under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.

"Everyone agrees this site is in rather deplorable condition currently," said attorney Sean Hopkins.

The firm would then spend 18 months constructing a 66,000-square-foot L-shaped apartment building, featuring four floors of residential units above a level of 43 below-grade parking spaces. Plans by Elev8 Architecture and Carmina Wood Morris call for 55 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments, with both market-rate and affordable rents. The building would also feature 11 surface parking spaces.

Neighbors said they're thrilled to see the property being cleaned up but are concerned about safety and traffic because the street is so short and narrow. Sarah Burger, who lives on Howell, said there are only 22 residents on that part of the street now, so the new building "would quadruple the density."

"Our street is a dead-end with a playground, so there's a lot of kids walking back and forth," she said. "Right now, fire trucks, snowplows and trash trucks have difficulty turning around. If there's more cars and more traffic on the street, it's going to be more difficult."

She noted Amherst Street is already busy, with drivers who speed through, creating "a lot of accidents and near-misses" at the Howell intersection. One house was hit by cars twice, she said. "It's kind of a precarious corner," she added.

Robert Biniszkiewicz, who lives around the corner on Amherst Street, questioned whether there was enough parking.. "No one's going to spend $1,450 for a one-bedroom apartment who doesn't have a car," he said.

Sean Hopkins, an attorney representing Savarino, said the parking allocation already exceeds the expected demand, based on an independent traffic demand study. Even so, Savarino has talked with the city about buying the adjacent property at 18 Howell – which contains a cellular communications tower – and using part of that for overflow parking. There's also discussion of sharing a neighboring church parking lot.

But board members agreed with neighbors. "Howell is definitely a narrow street. I got trapped there earlier today," Schwartz said.

The board directed Savarino to consider how to make the intersection of Howell and Amherst safer, and to create a cul-de-sac, hammerhead or other turnaround at the "stub" of Howell where it dead-ends. It also recommended additional parking.

Board members also criticized the design of the building with its white metal panels, asking the designers to rethink the colors or materials and urged a "step-back" of the top floor on the north side.

