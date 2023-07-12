An international equipment manufacturer hopes to triple the size of its production operation in the Town of Tonawanda, in a complex $20 million to $25 million deal that involves two developers, a 20-year-old business park and a cemetery.

IMA Life North America, which makes freeze-drying machines for pharmaceutical companies to stabilize vaccines, antibiotics and other drugs, wants to more than triple its manufacturing and office space by adding a second facility about 3 miles away from its current location on Military Road.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The Italian company is working with Montante Construction as "design-build contractor" on a proposal to construct an 80,000-square-foot production and warehouse building at the westernmost point of the Colvin Woods Business Park – on about half of a 30-acre plot of land owned by Elmlawn Cemetery & Crematory, and which is being acquired first by an affiliate of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. for $1.95 million.

"We have a higher demand from pharmaceutical companies for freeze-dryer equipment and therefore we have to satisfy the higher demand," said Ernesto Renzi, president and director of sales for IMA Life North America. "They are quite large equipment and take up a lot of space. We have no opportunity to expand this facility to a level that would be suitable for the future."

IMA employs about 170 in Tonawanda, but expects to grow its workforce by 10% to 20%, general manager Joe Aliasso said.

To fund the project, IMA, which will acquire its portion of the property from Ciminelli, will seek incentives from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, and possibly the state.

The land has not been used for burials, is not zoned for that, and is not needed by the cemetery– which stretches along Brighton Road from Delaware Avenue to Colvin Boulevard. The cemetery still has abundant land for its future needs, according to a letter from the state Cemetery Board.

Instead, the long horizontal stub of property, located on the northeast end of the cemetery along the Youngmann Expressway, has been leased to Ciminelli for more than 20 years, as part of Colvin Woods. According to a June 2002 proposal by then-Ciminelli Development Co., the land was supposed to become home to 10 one-story buildings, with 312,000 square feet of office and warehouse space, to be constructed over seven years.

But only the eastern end was developed, with three commercial buildings at 400, 500 and 600 Colvin Woods Parkway. Those are occupied by John W. Danforth's sheet-metal fabrication shop, an office formerly used by Definity Health and later United Healthcare, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection, respectively.

Meanwhile, the western half – where IMA Life plans to go – remains vacant.

However, the entire parcel is "unsuitable" for burials, and would have to be remediated for that use, because of the underground utilities and parking lots, according to the letter from the Cemetery Board. So Ciminelli, through its I-290 Colvin Associates affiliate, asked Elmlawn 18 months ago about buying the property outright to gain full control over the site and expand Colvin Woods.

"It always makes it easier for the developer when they control the land under their buildings," said John Ciminelli, president of Ciminelli Properties.

Plans by LaBella Associates call for Montante to put up an 80,000-square-foot light manufacturing building on that 15-acre site, at 700 Colvin Woods, with parking for 183 cars.

The building – actually three connected structures of 30, 44 and 66 feet in height – would include 25,000 square feet of manufacturing, another 25,000 square feet for warehouse space, and 30,000 square feet of office space.

It would feature a development laboratory, three production bays and warehouse space to put together and ship pharmaceutical processing and filling equipment.

"This has been a complicated deal," said Montante Construction President Douglas Elia. "But we’re all pulling together to see our way through."

Italian machine maker acquires BOC Edwards Pharmaceutical BOC Edwards Pharmaceutical Systems Group, a manufacturer of freeze-drying machinery used by drug makers, has been acquired by the IMA Group SpA. BOC Edwards, which has its main office in the Town of Tonawanda, employs 135 people at a 50,000-square-foot factory at 2175 Military Road. IMA Group, an Italian manufacturer of automatic packaging machines for the drug and tea

IMA Life North America is a subsidiary and one of 53 manufacturing locations of IMA Group, a company that designs and manufactures automatic machines to process and package pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tea and coffee.

Locally, IMA Life operates a manufacturing and office facility at 2175 Military, in a 60,000-square-foot building that was built in 1957 on 3.13 acres. That's the former home of BOC Edwards Pharmaceutical Systems Group, which made freeze-drying equipment from 1984 until it was acquired by IMA in February 2008 for $52 million.

It's also where IMA's Lab4Life Laboratory operates, with a certified clean room, analytical support lab, product formulation, filling and full-size free-drying equipment to produce pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products of up to 20 liters. But the company is running out of room.

According to the application, IMA Life conducted a regional search and considered multiple sites throughout the region before settling on the Elmlawn parcel.