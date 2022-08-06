Tourism, buoyed by domestic travelers, is challenged by inflation, gas prices

The last real vacation Zhang Wei took was a trip to Italy before Covid. He had been thinking about a trip to the Napa Valley. Instead, he decided to make the drive from Syracuse and visit Niagara Falls.

He simply wasn't ready to fly and, with fears growing that the economy is slowing, he felt better doing something more affordable.

"I don't think of it like a vacation. It's like a getaway," he said. "But I needed a getaway."

Wei is typical of the tourists visiting Niagara Falls this year.

Overall, the local tourism industry is faring better this year than it did last year, but business is still a far cry from pre-pandemic levels.

What's missing are the international tourists, still wary of taking long trips with Covid lingering and border regulations often daunting.

And though Americans in nearby states have stepped up their visits – the two visitors aren't created equal. Local tourists tend to be more frugal than international ones – who tend to spend as much as three times more, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara.

The good news is that, for domestic tourists, Niagara Falls is a no-brainer post-Covid vacation. Not only is it drivable for large populations, making it less hassle and expense than a trip requiring a flight, it takes place outdoors in wide-open spaces – where social distancing comes naturally.

Still, there are forces challenging domestic travel to Niagara Falls. For one, the ArriveCan app is scaring some tourists away from the Canadian border – prompting them to scrap plans for the Falls altogether. And high gas prices are hampering road trips.

At first glance, it seems the difficulty crossing may mean more tourists stay stateside rather than leaving to spend money in Canada.

But in reality, it can mean fewer tourists head to the Falls at all.

"We don't know how many of those people have just said, 'This year, with all that mumbo jumbo with the ArriveCan app and whatnot, you know, I hear the Jersey Shore is nice.' Or "You know what, why don't we go to Nags Head, N.C.? Just someplace that doesn't have border-crossing issues,'" said John Kinney, president of Whirlpool Jetboat Tours.

In other words, Ontario's problems are New York's problems.

"A robust Canadian tourism economy is good for the U.S. side," Kinney said.

Officials from Destination Niagara USA, Niagara Falls' tourism bureau, believe the Falls is reaping the rewards of its strategic advertising campaigns the past two years, first reminding travelers that it was "Open for business" in 2020 and then touting its "wide open spaces" last year.

"We're on everyone's bucket list and we're affordable," said John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. "The population within eight hours by motor vehicle is in the millions. And I think we've targeted that population very strategically."

Hotels are a bright spot. Hotel room demand rose 12% over last year, with supply remaining steady. That equated to higher occupancy, higher average daily rate and higher revenue per available room. Revenue numbers last year were already above pre-pandemic levels. The average daily rate in June was $151, up 9% from last year. Occupancy rates were 75% but beat the national average, which was 70%.

"We really just sometimes go against that national norm that people may not be doing so well," Percy said. "I think because we're so leisure-based and we are accessible by so much population. We're affordable, accessible, drivable – all of those point positively in our direction."

It's not the first time the Niagara region has fared better than others.

"Even when there were economic downturns or the 9/11 crisis, you know, we still fared better than most," Percy said. "I was hoping this would come true here during Covid and during this crisis we have fared better than many destinations."

But international travel still hasn't recovered.

India is Niagara's No. 1 visiting country, followed by China and Korea. Those travelers have begun to return but not to their usual extent, and they're not expected to return to their pre-Covid numbers until late 2023 and 2024, Percy said.

"Once you're put into quarantine and get into a domestic pattern, it takes time to shake yourself from that," he said.

And it will take time for the convention and business meetings markets to open back up.

"Companies got very excited about their bottom lines not spending that business dollar on business travel," he said.

For families, high gas prices are throwing a wrench into the bottom line. A road trip to the falls may be cheaper than a flight to Disney, but it's still more expensive than it has been in years past.

And it's not just the gas needed to travel. It is making some excursions pricier, too. The Whirlpool Jets, for example, were forced to add a 6% gas surcharge to each trip to help defray its doubled fuel costs.

And with inflation higher than it has been in 40 years, tourists have to plan their meals, souvenirs and excursions more carefully.

Buffalo Niagara's reasonable prices make it attractive at times like these, said Michele Gutierrez of Detroit, who considered trips to New York City and Toronto before settling on the Falls.

"Around here, prices are not bad," she said.

Those budget-conscious consumers have been a boon for Niagara Falls Adventures, a tour company in Niagara Falls, which focuses on being affordable and easy.

"I'm busier than I've ever been," said Nick Hurd, the company's CEO.

"I think the same people that are worried about gas prices, they're looking for an affordable option," said Hurd.

Another worry among domestic travelers is what's necessary to cross the border into Canada. Requirements got tighter during Covid – at various times requiring negative Covid tests and other documentation.

Several Canadian mayors along the border have spoken out against the ArriveCan requirement, saying it is a barrier to those seeking to travel to Canada.

Canada requires visitors to fill out the ArriveCan app before entering the country, which includes photographing travel documents and proof of vaccination. Some senior citizens have complained that they do not have the digital technology skills to complete the app, or the smartphone to carry it.

Niagara Falls Adventures just launched a website that's a one-stop shop for things to do on the American side of the Falls.

"It's not touching anything that's Niagara Falls, Canada. And the main reason is we want people to know if they're coming to our website, they don't have to worry about whether they have a passport or have to be vaccinated, all the back-end stuff. Just come to our site and anything that you could purchase on there is going to be on the U.S. side."