Torchio ready to lead at Northwest Bank

Torchio, 60, considered Seiffert a mentor. He said he takes lessons from Seiffert with him into the role of CEO of the Warren, Pa.-based Northwest, which has a significant presence in the Buffalo area.

Q: What did you learn from Ron Seiffert?

A: He was just an engaging guy that everybody gravitated toward. I watched over the years how he treated people and just loved the organization here at Northwest. I gleaned that sort of servant-leadership profile from Ron. It's interesting – you can be in banking 30 years, but you can be learning something every month.

Q: You've held jobs with a number of banks. How did that experience prepare you to be CEO?

A: One of my stops in my career was nearly nine years at a $45-billion bank based in Cleveland, Ohio: Charter One Bank. From a scope and scale, I had $15 billion in assets under management, $7 billion a year in originations and a very large workforce, over 1,000 people. So, really, from a scale standpoint, not too different than Northwest, but certainly most unique being in the top seat.

What I've been able to glean over my management career, having worked for mostly large regional banks – between the $50 billion and $100 billion mark – was, you've got to be authentic, you've to connect with the people, they've got to believe in the mission, and you have to properly articulate what you're trying to accomplish.

And then tie that all together – the purpose is to support the community, support the customers and support the employees and their families.

Q: What does the Buffalo market mean to Northwest?

A: It's obviously very important. While I'm new to this role, I've been at the bank almost five years now. And I previously ran several businesses where Buffalo was sort of the marquee franchise.

I understand what Buffalo has brought to the organization, what the organization has brought to Buffalo, with our commitment to invest in the East Side of the city, our interest in Buffalo before the recent tragedy, and we're there after that really unfortunate tragedy.

Q: What concerns are top of mind for you as a bank CEO?

A: We have a war for talent. It's about the people. That's clearly a challenge for us in the marketplace. … We have a large consumer book on our balance sheet, so where do we go from here from a consumer standpoint on credit quality, on spending, on needs? Those really are the top two that come to my mind at this point.