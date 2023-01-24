Tops workers will start filling in-store Instacart orders in April

Beginning in April, in-store Instacart orders for Tops Markets will be filled by Tops employees, rather than Instacart workers, the grocer confirmed Tuesday.

"Tops will be taking over the shopping in all of our pickup locations," said Kathleen Sautter, Tops spokesperson.

Tops workers already handle the majority of the chain's pickup orders at 28 of its 58 stores that offer the service.

"We're actively hiring in-store shoppers for all 58 locations and looking to recruit the current Instacart in-store shoppers who will no longer have a position with Instacart come April," Sautter said.

Instacart workers received letters from the tech platform Monday, saying they would be terminated from their roles April 23.

Wegmans began using its workers to assist Instacart workers during the pandemic, and eventually discontinued Instacart labor for in-store orders altogether.

At Tops, Wegmans and other stores that partner with Instacart, so-called "full-service" Instacart workers will continue to enter stores and shop the orders they deliver. Those workers are not employed by Instacart but are considered independent contractors.

Instacart had been expected to go public last year, but held back amid market volatility. It has cut its internal valuation by 40% to $10 billion, according to published reports. The move to cut employees in favor of independent contractors would save the company money.