Tops, Wegmans, malls close for storm

Tops Markets will close all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara counties at 2 p.m. Friday.

"Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, and for the safety of our associates and customers, Tops has made the decision to close," said Kathy Sautter, Tops spokesperson, in a release.

A reopening time has not yet been scheduled, and will be dictated by weather conditions, Sautter said. Instead, customers are urged to watch the grocer's social media pages for updates.

The Tops distribution center in Lancaster will close at 2 p.m. as well.

Wegmans will close all of its area stores at noon.

"The safety of our customers and employees continues to be our top priority," said Michele Mehaffy, Wegmans spokesperson, in a release. "We apologize for any inconvenience it may cause."

The company plans to reopen stores at 6 a.m. Monday.

The Boulevard, Eastern Hills and McKinley malls, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls and Walden Galleria are also closed due to the storm.