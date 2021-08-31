Tops wants to extend tax breaks on Lancaster warehouse ahead of Price Chopper merger

Tops Markets is looking to extend the property tax breaks it receives on its Lancaster warehouse to keep it competitive as the supermarket chain prepares to merge with Price Chopper.
Tops is asking the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency to extend its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangement for the warehouse at 5873 Genesee St. for another five years, saving the company nearly $3 million.
Without an extension, the property tax breaks are set to expire next year, said Paul Leone, a consultant to the IDA.
Tops also wants $300,000 in mortgage recording tax breaks when it refinances its existing debt into a new $40 million loan. It borrowed $38.5 million in 2016 and refinanced for $50 million in 2019.
The company says the extended tax breaks will "continue the viability of the warehouse in light of the merger," according to Lancaster IDA documents. The IDA will hold a public hearing on the request on Sept. 14. The requested PILOT would entail payments of 50% of the assessed value, saving the company $2.992 million over five years.
In turn, that will help retain jobs, the company said. Tops employs 614 full-time employees and 22 part-time workers at the facility, with openings for another 53 full-time and 22 part-time positions. It also has another 32 warehouse management, food safety, security and mechanics staff.
The 867,713-square-foot warehouse is located on 136 acres of land, and is currently owned by the LIDA under the prior PILOT tax incentive. Tops currently pays $217,603 in Erie County and town property taxes, plus $334,096 to the Lancaster Central School District.
Tops and Price Chopper, owned by the Golub Corp., announced plans to merge in February 2021, but have not yet closed the deal.
Tops cautioned in its application that if the current PILOT "is allowed to burn off and not be renewed, ... the cost to run and operate this facility will subsequently become much greater, which means this facility will consequently become economically less competitive" compared to "new options that will become available to the merged companies."
Tops said it recently invested $1 million on a new software program at the facility, while also purchasing four "reach" trucks for $50,000 each. It also plans to spend $9 million over five years to lease new compressed natural gas trucks and tractors, or $1.6 million per year, so it would retain a CNG fueling facility on the property.
And it expects to modify its truck repair facility to be able to work on CNG trucks, instead of using an off-site vendor for maintenance, which would produce another four to six jobs.
The company projected it would spend $200,000 to repave the lot. Tops plans to replace the roof "in the near future" at an estimated cost of $2 million to $4 million, while also upgrading other systems over two years at a cost of another $250,000.