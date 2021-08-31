Tops wants to extend tax breaks on Lancaster warehouse ahead of Price Chopper merger

The 867,713-square-foot warehouse is located on 136 acres of land, and is currently owned by the LIDA under the prior PILOT tax incentive. Tops currently pays $217,603 in Erie County and town property taxes, plus $334,096 to the Lancaster Central School District.

Tops and Price Chopper, owned by the Golub Corp., announced plans to merge in February 2021, but have not yet closed the deal.

Tops cautioned in its application that if the current PILOT "is allowed to burn off and not be renewed, ... the cost to run and operate this facility will subsequently become much greater, which means this facility will consequently become economically less competitive" compared to "new options that will become available to the merged companies."

Tops said it recently invested $1 million on a new software program at the facility, while also purchasing four "reach" trucks for $50,000 each. It also plans to spend $9 million over five years to lease new compressed natural gas trucks and tractors, or $1.6 million per year, so it would retain a CNG fueling facility on the property.

And it expects to modify its truck repair facility to be able to work on CNG trucks, instead of using an off-site vendor for maintenance, which would produce another four to six jobs.

The company projected it would spend $200,000 to repave the lot. Tops plans to replace the roof "in the near future" at an estimated cost of $2 million to $4 million, while also upgrading other systems over two years at a cost of another $250,000.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.